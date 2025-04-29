Following the combination of GardaWorld's ECAMSECURE and Stealth Monitoring businesses, ECAM now boasts North America's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units

MONTREAL and DALLAS, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, today announced the launch of ECAM, a North American leader in advanced AI-driven surveillance technology. ECAM combines the world's most advanced live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance.

ECAM delivers intelligent security with proprietary and patented mobile and permanent remote video monitoring tailored to industries like residential communities, construction, commercial real estate, logistics, auto dealerships and critical infrastructure. By combining smart tech with expert eyes on every camera, ECAM offers an unrivalled hybrid security monitoring solution combining the speed and precision of AI-powered threat detection and deterrence with the critical thinking and experience of human security professionals.

"With ECAM, we're building more than a company — we're building a global champion business that will shape the future of surveillance and security. By combining the scalability of advanced AI with decades of operational expertise, we've created a platform that delivers a level of efficiency, reliability and insight unmatched in the industry," said Stephan Crétier, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of GardaWorld. "ECAM already commands the largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units in North America, positioning us as the emerging market leader in a rapidly expanding sector. We've invested aggressively to scale, innovate and unlock long-term value — with a laser focus on market share, operational excellence and sustainable growth. The opportunity in surveillance ahead is massive and ECAM is uniquely positioned to lead."

Unique, newly developed proprietary technology deployed

As part of its launch, ECAM has also launched a proprietary upscaling technology and process of enhancing the resolution and quality of lower-resolution video footage using advanced algorithms. This new technology, known currently as "Integra", is now deployed across all ECAM surveillance systems and represents a significant advancement in how video surveillance footage is processed and analyzed. Unlike traditional approaches, image resolution can remain lower at origin and upscaled up to 6x for AI detection and monitoring fidelity. All of this occurs within the advanced ECAM cloud. The result: significantly reduced bandwidth usage and dramatically enhanced detection performance.

With up to a 40% boost in AI detection accuracy and a 50% increase in identification range, ECAM's "Integra" tech enables earlier, more reliable threat recognition. "Integra" is designed for low resolution input from edge, but high-resolution output into cloud AI, and it delivers up to 6x greater data transmission efficiency — a game-changer for organizations seeking to scale surveillance without compromising network performance.

"ECAM enters the market at a time when customers are demanding smarter technology, faster threat detection and response and greater cost efficiency," said Christopher Brooks, Chief Operating Officer of ECAM. "Our deeply customer-centric model is built on operational excellence and innovative proprietary technology, developed by our own in-house R&D teams. We deliver high-performance security solutions with speed, precision and value without unnecessary complexity or overhead. By combining AI-driven innovation with deep executional and human expertise, we're enabling our customers to scale their security smarter, respond faster and realize stronger ROI from day one."

ECAM, bringing to life the vision of Every Camera, Always Monitored, is the product of a strategic combination between ECAMSECURE, a pioneer in outdoor video surveillance, and Stealth Monitoring, a North American leader in innovative commercial mobile and permanent video security solutions. This business integration follows GardaWorld's acquisition of Stealth Monitoring in late 2024 and leverages the success of GardaWorld's established ECAMSECURE platform to create an even stronger, innovative and comprehensive AI-driven security offering.

ECAM has approximately 140,000 cameras currently monitored across North America.

About ECAM

ECAM is a North American leader in AI-driven live surveillance technology solutions, with the continent's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units. With a vision of Every Camera Always Monitored, ECAM combines the world's most advanced AI-driven live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance. From R&D to product development and platform innovation, ECAM fully owns and develops its entire operation and technology stack. The company develops proprietary technologies specifically designed to address the most common challenges in surveillance. This in-house approach ensures customers benefit from rapid innovation and cutting-edge solutions tailored to their most common challenges. Headquartered in Dallas, ECAM is a global champion business of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information visit ecam.com.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information visit: gardaworld.com

