MONTRÉAL, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, announced today the closing of a repricing amendment to its existing US$2.3 billion Term B credit facilities (the "Term Loan"). The amendment provides for a repricing and reduction of interest rates of 0.50%, which will allow the Company to reduce its annual financial expenses by approximately US$11.5 million.

In a busy market, GardaWorld's disciplined growth strategy continues to receive strong support from the investment community, driven by a proven track record of revenue growth and profit margins appreciation. This repricing particularly reflects a market validation of our recent acquisitions of OnSolve and Stealth Monitoring, two strategic investments that will further contribute to positioning GardaWorld as the clear market disrupter in the Integrated Risk Management and Remote Video Monitoring industries.

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit gardaworld.com.

