Founder, Chairman, President and CEO Stephan Crétier, together with select members of management, now hold approximately 70% of GardaWorld. Funds managed by HPS Investment Partners ("HPS"), a leading global investment firm with approximately $148 billion of assets under management, together with Oak Hill Advisors ("OHA"), One Investment Management ("OneIM") and other sophisticated minority investors, will hold the remaining equity interest alongside BC Partners which will also continue to hold a minority stake.

"GardaWorld builds global champion businesses. Our high-growth global champions lead their industries, driven by operational excellence, innovation, adaptability and exceptional value creation. Everyone loves a great success story – our journey to global leadership in security is one of the most compelling and inspiring, fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit," said Stephan Crétier, Chairman, Founder, President and CEO of GardaWorld. "The closing of this transaction strengthens our ability to continue transforming and shaping the global security landscape. We are fortunate to have investment partners, stakeholders and customers who recognize the same potential in our business. Whether addressing complex security challenges or local security needs, we deliver solutions that ensure resilience for all our clients across the globe."

This transaction represents the largest private buyout in Canadian history.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Langlois Lawyers LLP acted as legal counsel to GardaWorld, Stephan Crétier and senior management. Stikeman Elliott LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel to HPS Investment Partners and Kirkland Ellis LLP and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP acted as legal counsel to BC Partners.

Jefferies International Limited, UBS Investment Bank and BofA Securities acted as financial advisors to GardaWorld with TD Securities advising HPS Investment Partners and JPMorgan advising BC Partners.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit gardaworld.com.

SOURCE Garda World Security Corporation

[email protected]