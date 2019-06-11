Commissioner of Canada Elections Announces the Laying of Charges and a Compliance Agreement

GATINEAU, QC, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections, Mr. Yves Côté, announces the laying of four charges against one individual and the conclusion of a compliance agreement with another.

Mr. Stephen Garvey is facing two charges under the Canada Elections Act and two charges under the Criminal Code. As the candidate for the Democratic Advancement Party of Canada in the electoral district of Calgary Skyview during the 42nd federal general election (October 2015), Mr. Garvey is charged with circumventing, by approximately $26,000, the contribution limit of $5,000 for contributions that a candidate was legally allowed to make to his or her electoral campaign for that election.

In addition, Mr. Garvey, who was also the leader of the Democratic Advancement Party of Canada, later known as the National Advancement Party of Canada, is charged with knowingly providing the Chief Electoral Officer with false or misleading documents relating to the status of the National Advancement Party of Canada, contrary to the Canada Elections Act. Two Criminal Code charges for forgery have also been laid. The charges were filed in the Provincial Court of Alberta, in Calgary.

The Commissioner has also entered into a compliance agreement with Mr. Dominique Breau, who was the Green Party of Canada candidate in the electoral district of Acadie—Bathurst during the 42nd federal general election. Mr. Breau attempted to circumvent, by approximately $3,200, the contribution limit of $5,000 that a candidate was legally allowed to make to his or her own campaign, and attempted to conceal the identity of the contributors. Further, Mr. Breau failed to appoint a replacement auditor without delay when his auditor resigned.

Details of the charges and the full text of the compliance agreement are available on the Commissioner of Canada Elections' website at: www.cef-cce.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.

