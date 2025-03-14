Commissioner of Canada Elections announces eight administrative monetary penalties and an undertaking for Canada Elections Act violations

GATINEAU, QC, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of eight administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) and an undertaking to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs and the full text of undertakings are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

The financial agent of two electoral district associations who failed to return the amount of a contribution that exceeded the limit during the general election of 2019.

The financial agent of a contestant in a 2021 nomination contest who failed to provide the financial returns within the required deadlines.

The official agent of a candidate from the 44 th general election who incurred elections expenses that exceeded the limit for the purposes of the 44 th federal general election.

general election who incurred elections expenses that exceeded the limit for the purposes of the 44 federal general election. An official agent for a candidate from the 44 th general election who failed to dispose of the campaign's surplus within 60 days.

general election who failed to dispose of the campaign's surplus within 60 days. The official agent of a candidate who failed to pay a claim within three years of polling day.

Two official agents for candidates from the 43rd general elections who failed to provide the statement of unpaid claims and loans within the required deadlines following polling day.

In addition, the CCE accepted an undertaking from an official agent who failed to file the Candidate's Electoral Campaign Return within the required deadlines following the 43rd federal general election in 2019.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

An undertaking is a pledge made by a person or entity that did not comply with a requirement of the Act, and accepted by the Commissioner, aimed at ensuring compliance with the Act.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act. The Office of the Commissioner is distinct from Elections Canada and carries out a different mandate.

