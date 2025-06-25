GATINEAU, QC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - For the purposes of transparency for Canadians, the Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE or Commissioner), Caroline J. Simard today, released preliminary statistics on complaints received during the 45th federal general election, which took place between March 23 to April 28, 2025.

The CCE is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with and enforcement of the Canada Elections Act (the Act). As such, she may receive complaints from anyone, including the public and political entities, who believes they have witnessed a contravention of the Act at any time, including during an election period and a by-election.

The Commissioner has sole jurisdiction for compliance and enforcement activities carried out under the Act.

Preliminary Statistics on the 45th General Election

During the election period, the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections (OCCE) received a total of 16,115 complaints. Taking into account the amplification phenomenon, which occurs when a single issue generates several thousand complaints in a matter of hours, the OCCE received seven times more complaints than in the previous two elections. Anecdotally, towards the beginning of the campaign period, the OCCE was receiving up to 650 complaints per hour.

Absent this amplification, the number of distinct issues raised with the office was two times greater than what was observed in 2019 and 2021.

This high volume of complaints received by the OCCE over the course of the 45th federal general election demonstrates an exceptional level of engagement from Canadians concerned about the integrity of elections.

To-date, 2,330 complaint files have been processed and closed. Some were resolved informally thanks to the work of the OCCE's investigators. Others simply fell outside of the Commissioner's mandate.

Complaints relating to Foreign Interference, Artificial Intelligence and other issues

In the months and weeks leading up to the election, the OCCE made sustained efforts to prepare for the challenges posed by foreign interference, artificial intelligence, disinformation, and voter intimidation. To date, preliminary data shows that the number of complaints related to these types of allegations remains below predictions made prior to the election campaign. It is important to note, however, that the complexity of certain cases may only become apparent upon closer review. Should those issues materialize, the OCCE is well prepared to address them.

Furthermore, several complaints submitted to the Commissioner highlight the difference between the public's perception of the law and the legal interpretation of what may constitute a contravention of the Act.

It is also common that, after a thorough review of the information provided by and discussions with complainants, some complaints may reveal contraventions of the Canada Elections Act that differ from the allegations initially raised with the office.

For that reason, it is important to note that these preliminary figures represent raw data that are subject to change over time. The OCCE continues to receive complaints or files referred by other organizations regarding potential contraventions of the Act. It is therefore still too early to draw general conclusions. However, based on the OCCE's initial observations, there is no evidence to suggest that the election results were affected by these issues.

Ongoing Assessment and Investigative Work

The work of the Commissioner and her team does not end on election day. While the office was able to achieve immediate compliance in some cases during the election period, others will require more in-depth review, and some may be subject to formal investigations. The triage, assessment, and review of complaints and information received during the election period will continue in the coming months. The timeframe may be longer for particularly complex cases that require the initiation of an investigation.

To its existing caseload, the OCCE must also address the influx of referrals from other Government of Canada department and agencies, particularly Elections Canada. These referrals will be sent to the OCCE in the coming months and will all be reviewed through the lens of the Act.

Formal compliance and enforcement measures related to the 45th general federal election will be made public.

As is the OCCE's customary practice, all final data related to the 2025 general election will be published in its 2025–2026 annual report.

For reference:

Quotes

"While my office did receive complaints regarding allegations related to foreign interference, the use of artificial intelligence, and disinformation, it was certainly not of the magnitude we anticipated in most cases. So far, based on our initial observations and the information we have, there is no evidence to suggest that the election outcome was affected in any way."

"The volume and diverse nature of the complaints we received demonstrates Canadians' engagement and awareness of the Act, as well as their confidence in our ability to help ensure the integrity of the electoral process."

"Our compliance and enforcement work under the Act is an ongoing process that extends well beyond a federal election. Our operational efforts will continue for the foreseeable future and will be carried out in accordance with our guiding principles: rigor, independence, transparency, and fairness."

– Caroline J. Simard, Commissioner of Canada Elections

Quick facts

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is the sole organization responsible for ensuring compliance with the rules of the Canada Elections Act . The Commissioner also has the power to investigate contraventions of the Act and may, where appropriate, take appropriate compliance measures.

. The Commissioner also has the power to investigate contraventions of the Act and may, where appropriate, take appropriate compliance measures. The OCCE, made up of nearly 100 employees and contractors, received 16,115 complaints during the election period, from March 23 to April 28, 2025 . As of April 28 , the OCCE had already closed 2,330 cases, and 13,781 were still under review.

. As of , the OCCE had already closed 2,330 cases, and 13,781 were still under review. To date, based on initial observations, the Commissioner has found no evidence to suggest that the election results were affected.

The number of complaints received by the OCCE during the general election is more than double the number recorded during the 2019 and 2021 general elections. Taking into account amplification, this number increases to nearly seven times more complaints than what was received during the two previous general elections.

The amplification phenomenon is largely attributed to the use of social media, which can increase the reach of information and facilitate its mass transmission.

Several complaints alleging foreign interference and artificial intelligence have been submitted to the OCCE, but it is too early to determine whether there has been a contravention of the Act.

The categories of complaints received by the OCCE include: alleged attempts to prevent or alter the broadcast of election advertising; the distribution of photographs or videos of a ballot; the publication of false statements about candidates.



