Commissioner of Canada Elections announces six administrative monetary penalties and an undertaking for Canada Elections Act violations

GATINEAU, QC, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of six administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) and an undertaking to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). To maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

An official agent for a candidate during the 43 rd federal general election who failed to provide the campaign's financial returns within the required deadline.

federal general election who failed to provide the campaign's financial returns within the required deadline. Two official agents for candidates during the 44 th federal general election who failed to dispose of the campaign's surplus within 60 days.

federal general election who failed to dispose of the campaign's surplus within 60 days. An official agent during the 2019 federal general election who failed to comply with a term and condition of an undertaking they had signed with the Office of the CCE.

Two individuals who voted twice in the same electoral district during the 2021 federal general election. The AMPs were reviewed by the Chief Electoral Officer and the amount was confirmed.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

An undertaking is a pledge made by a person or entity that did not comply with a requirement of the Act and accepted by the Commissioner. Undertakings aim to ensure compliance with the Act.

The CCE is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act. The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and carries out a different mandate.

