OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is taking significant action to stop the production and devastating impacts of illegal fentanyl and other illegal drugs on public health and public safety. Health Canada plays a critical role in supporting Canadian law and border enforcement in their activities to counter the global drug threat and is taking concrete action to keep communities safe on both sides of the border.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced new drug testing labs and a dedicated, full-time team focused on combatting illegal precursor chemicals and drug production. The Federal Government is actioning this by investing $30.7 million to launch a Precursor Chemical Risk Management Unit (PCRMU) and $48 million to establish the Canadian Drug Analysis Centre (CDAC).

The PCMRU will strengthen our ability to support law and border enforcement in stopping the production of illegal drugs and the importation of chemicals used to make them, including through 20 full-time employees.

The CDAC will significantly expand our drug testing lab capacity and analysis capabilities including through new dedicated lab spaces in Toronto and Vancouver. As a result, the new lab could analyze up to 2000 illegal drug samples per year and trace the place and source of production of these samples. Such intelligence will be used by law enforcement and public safety partners to strategically target organized crime. These efforts will be supported by 26 additional full-time employees.

We are working closely with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration to enhance existing collaboration and information sharing between our governments.

These actions will spearhead activities with allies, working collectively to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs, like fentanyl.

Quotes

"Fentanyl is a threat to our communities and public safety. We need to do everything we can to strengthen law enforcement's capacity to combat the devastating impact of illegal drugs. The Precursor Chemical Risk Management Unit and the Canadian Drug Analysis Centre are new tools as part of Canada's border plan to support law and border enforcement in detecting and disrupting the illegal fentanyl trade. This is an important step in addressing the overdose crisis and keeping communities safe."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"A stronger, tougher, and more comprehensive approach towards precursor chemicals plays a critical role in breaking the supply chains used by criminal networks on both sides of the border. The CDAC and PCRMU, combined with other significant measures that bolster law enforcement capabilities, will help us protect our communities, prevent overdoses, and save lives."

Kevin Brosseau

Canada's Fentanyl Czar

Quick Facts

Health Canada plays a critical role in supporting Canadian law and border enforcement in their activities to disrupt the global drug threat and is taking concrete action to keep communities safe on both sides of the border.

plays a critical role in supporting Canadian law and border enforcement in their activities to disrupt the global drug threat and is taking concrete action to keep communities safe on both sides of the border. Canada and the US have one of the closest and most respected relationships in the world and we continue to work together to protect the security of our shared border while facilitating the secure transfer of services and goods.

and the US have one of the closest and most respected relationships in the world and we continue to work together to protect the security of our shared border while facilitating the secure transfer of services and goods. The PCRMU has already rapidly advanced a number of targeted regulatory actions. This includes a Notice of Intent to enhance oversight of precursor chemicals and drug equipment and increase regulatory flexibility and agility. As well as a Ministerial Order to rapidly schedule three new precursor chemicals (phenethyl bromide, propionic anhydride and benzyl chloride) and the drug, carisoprodol.

