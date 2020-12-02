Collectors bid from home at Heffel auction, boosting market for Riopelle, Colville and Morrice

"We are honoured to have spent time with these exceptional works of art, and to have placed them in growing collections, built on passion," said Robert Heffel, Vice-President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "As the art world advances at such a rapid pace, we are thrilled that collectors are leveraging Heffel's new tools, including our Digital Saleroom and interactive experiences."

Highlights from the Fall 2020 Live Auction

Seven works by Jean Paul Riopelle performed very well in Heffel's auction. The spectacular, 1953 Sans titre sold for $1,441,250 (est. $1,200,000 – 1,800,000) and La ligne d'eau , a commanding largescale canvas from the artist's Iceberg series, sold for $1,261,250 (est. $800,000 – 1,200,000).

Heffel is currently accepting consignments for the spring 2021 auction season, inclusive of international works of art.

For a full list of results, and more information on the works included in Heffel's fall live auction, visit www.heffel.com.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Heffel has sold more Canadian art than any other auctioneer worldwide, with sales totaling more than half a billion dollars since 1978. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

