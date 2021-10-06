MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Last April, Hydro-Québec launched the Collective Energy initiative—a public consultation aiming to get Quebecers involved in projects to benefit our communities. In the first phase, citizens were invited to complete a survey and submit their ideas to shape Québec's energy future.

Nearly 27,000 people from across Québec took part in the consultation, and over 15,000 ideas were proposed. Below is an overview of the key results for each of the three themes.

50% of Quebecers want to make transforming our economy with clean energy a priority.

a priority. Broad categories of ideas put forward:



Support Québec's food industry.





Provide support for green projects (financial, human and material resources for third-party projects).





Develop renewables.





Raise Quebecers' energy literacy.

32% of Quebecers want to make reinventing how we use energy a priority.

a priority. Broad categories of ideas put forward:



Facilitate customer self-generation.





Change our construction approaches.





Change our behaviors (eliminate waste, save energy).





Tax or reward behaviors.





Support energy recovery.

18% of Quebecers want to make rethinking mobility to make it more sustainable a priority.

a priority. Broad categories of ideas put forward:



Accelerate transportation electrification.





Make more charging stations available.





Develop public transit and make it more accessible.





Support research and innovation in transportation electrification.

"The energy transition poses considerable challenges, and tackling them requires more than one company's willingness. It calls for the drive of the entire population. Quebecers' enthusiasm for the Collective Energy initiative bears witness to the very strong public desire to actively participate and move forward together," said Sophie Brochu, president and chief executive officer of Hydro-Québec.

This fall, Hydro-Québec will begin the second phase of the Collective Energy initiative: project planning. Now that the priorities are clear, the next step is to select and develop the most promising ideas and work in collaboration with partners to make them a reality. The initiatives that are selected will be announced in the third phase, in 2022.

The ideas submitted will also be considered in Hydro-Québec's upcoming strategic plan, which is currently under development.

The detailed results of the consultation are available on the Collective Energy website.

The campaign is financed through Hydro-Québec's recurring advertising budget and will have no impact on electricity rates.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Caroline Des Rosiers, Press Officer, 514 289-5005, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.hydroquebec.com/

