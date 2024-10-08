MONTRÉAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Videotron employees in Laurentien region (Gatineau) represented by SEVL-2815 have voted close to 75% in favour of the tentative agreement on a new labour contract recently reached by the union and Videotron. The majority of the teams in Gatineau will return to work as of October 21, 2024.

Videotron is pleased with this agreement, which will enable it to meet the major challenges facing the telecommunications industry, including recruitment, and to continue offering its employees working conditions that are among the best in the industry.

The new collective agreement will run until 2027.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. With the acquisition of Freedom Mobile Inc., Videotron became Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron and Freedom had a combined total of 3,918,600 mobile lines. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron had 1,321,900 subscribers to its television service, 1,722,500 subscribers to its Internet service, and 643,400 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2024 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 18th time since 2006.

