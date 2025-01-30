Co-chairs call for and commit to more for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada

OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, Chair of the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.; the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada; the Honourable Dr. Lyne Chantal Boudreau, Minister responsible for Women's Equality and Seniors, Government of New Brunswick; and Tyler George, Headperson at Ochapowace Nation, issued the following statement after the third annual National Indigenous-Federal-Provincial-Territorial (IFPT) Meeting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people:

"Today, we are united in our message to every Indigenous woman, girl and 2SLGBTQI+ person in this country: You matter. You deserve to live in a country where you are honoured, respected, and protected. Every day that this crisis goes on and lives are tragically lost, is a day that we failed you. For you, and for those who love you, we must do better—and we will.

Coming together with levels of leadership from across the country allows us to take a serious look on how we effectively address the national crisis of violence: to share what is and what is not working, and how we can collaborate more effectively. Over the past two days, we met with partners and leaders from across the country and asked some hard questions: What have we done to end the national crisis of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people since we met this time last year? And what must we do next so that every Indigenous woman, girl and 2SLGBTQI+ person can live in safety, free from violence, discrimination and fear? Over a hundred survivors, families, Indigenous and community leaders filled the room today. Their perspectives informed our discussions to shape the solutions that will guide us on the path forward.

At this third annual National Indigenous-Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTIQ+ People, we discussed some meaningful progress being made to implement the National Action Plan and respond to the National Inquiry's 231 Calls for Justice, including:

developing a Red Dress Alert pilot project in Manitoba , to help communities work together quickly and efficiently to protect lives when an Indigenous woman, girl or 2SLGBTQI+ person goes missing

pilot project in , to help communities work together quickly and efficiently to protect lives when an Indigenous woman, girl or 2SLGBTQI+ person goes missing combatting the human trafficking and sexual exploitation of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, including the appointment of a Chief Advisor on Human Trafficking to help guide the Government of Canada's efforts in this regard

efforts in this regard addressing data gaps related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people data, ensuring data collection and analysis are guided by an Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ lens to reflect their lived experiences and realities accurately

implementing grassroots initiatives to respond to the Calls for Justice, ensuring adequate supports, resources and infrastructure are in place to empower communities and sustain long-term, transformative change

engaging Indigenous women, families, communities and organizations across all provinces and territories to create and shape meaningful responses and integrating traditional and innovative approaches to provincial and territorial services.

This national meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration and cooperation, as well as the key role youth play in leading the way to a brighter, safer future for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. We will continue to work with Indigenous partners, including survivors, families and youth, as well as Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations, over the next year to respond to the Calls for Justice to fix unjust systems and build a fair and accountable country for everyone. And at both the federal, and provincial and territorial levels, we will be working to report on our progress toward ending the crisis, to remain accountable in our work to respond to the Calls for Justice.

Every individual in the country has a role to play in ending this national crisis. We must act urgently, with commitment and transparency, to protect and uplift Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people across Canada. Moved by the profound strength and courage of survivors, families, and communities, we are laying the groundwork for a future where safety, dignity, and freedom from violence are protected and upheld."

