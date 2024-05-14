OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) today launched the annual Housing Research Awards competition. Improving the financial viability and sustainability of affordable housing in Canada is this year's theme for the President's Medal for Outstanding Housing Research.

The Housing Research Awards recognize Canadian housing research, research training, knowledge mobilization and outreach activities that are impactful and innovative. This initiative helps to build and sustain Canada's culture of research-based housing knowledge across key fields, including the social sciences and humanities, health, and technology. The awards recognize outstanding housing research and provide monetary awards to help project teams to further research and knowledge mobilization and outreach activities. CMHC administers this program on behalf of the Government of Canada as part of the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

A panel of experts which may include representation from academia, as well as the private, not-for-profit and public sectors, will review the applications. Award recipients are selected using a rigorous set of criteria to identify projects with the greatest potential to produce the data and insights needed by decision-makers to improve housing affordability and better address the housing needs of Canadians.

Three awards are provided annually:

CMHC President's Medal for Outstanding Housing Research — 2024 Theme: Improving the Financial Viability and Sustainability of Affordable Housing in Canada - $25,000

2024 Theme: - Gold Roof Award for Housing Research Excellence - $12,500

Gold Roof Award for Knowledge to Action - $12,500

Quote:

"We want to support research that will deepen our understanding of the barriers and potential solutions to improving the financial viability and sustainability of affordable housing in Canada. Better and more widely available information on housing will improve the ability of governments and housing providers to facilitate access to affordable housing for those who need it most."

—Michel Tremblay, CMHC acting President and CEO

The Housing Research Awards application portal opens today. Applicants have until 4:00pm (EST) on August 23rd, 2024 to submit their proposals. The winners will be selected later this year.

CMHC delivers programs under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), Canada's 10-year $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

