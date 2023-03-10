OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 11, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) will recognize Canadian Women Physicians Day. This follows International Women's Rights Day on March 8, both important days of reflection.

The work continues to overcome the challenges that women face in medicine. We recognize the invaluable contributions that women have and continue to make to our profession. I have the privilege of practising alongside and learning from women physicians who are outstanding clinicians, researchers, advocates, leaders, and change-makers. They advance medicine for the benefit of all.

Take a moment today to celebrate the work that has been done, remembering how much work remains ahead of us. I hope we all feel we're on a path where female physicians of today and tomorrow will be unequivocally welcomed, supported and celebrated.

Dr. Alika Lafontaine

President, Canadian Medical Association

