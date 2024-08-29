OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA), MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) and Scotiabank are partnering to support the ongoing advancement of physician wellness, providing $5 million to enable the expansion of the Well Doc initiative beyond Alberta.

The Well Doc initiative, housed within the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine, helps physicians and health care organizations embed policies, practices and programs in their workplaces to proactively enhance physician wellness. Physicians face a heightened risk of experiencing occupational distress syndromes such as burnout because of the work they do, and in a time when Canada's health systems are strained, it is imperative that health care professionals are provided with resources to support them.

The CMA, MD and Scotiabank are proud to have supported Well Doc Alberta since its launch in early 2019, providing over $4.2 million in funding to date. During this time, Well Doc Alberta has become a trusted resource where physician groups can access evidence-based educational supports that help buffer occupational distress. Well Doc Alberta offers an innovative approach to fostering physician wellness by focusing on upstream prevention through a collaborative, co-operative delivery model that targets system-level change. Well Doc Alberta helps health care organizations to implement individual-targeted and organizational-targeted interventions that support the wellness of their members. They have successfully created the necessary infrastructure, processes, and tools — including a suite of evidence-based educational offerings tailored to the unique needs of physicians — to make lasting change in health care systems.

To date, Well Doc Alberta has delivered 324 education sessions to over 7,700 attendees across the career spectrum from medical student to senior leadership. They have also been instrumental in developing, training, launching and helping to sustain 28 physician-to-physician peer support teams, comprised of 402 formally trained peer supporters, as well as measuring 24 physician groups as part of their longitudinal quality improvement physician wellness measurement process designed to help identify and begin tackling key drivers to improve wellness in their groups.

The funding provided by the CMA, MD and Scotiabank will support the official launch of Well Doc Canada, while also enabling the ongoing work of Well Doc Alberta. Building upon the model they developed in Alberta, the Well Doc team will be working to increase capacity and scale their offerings over the coming months, with a goal of being able to work with physicians, physician groups, and health care system leaders across Canada, especially where resources are most needed. A list of available services can be found on the Well Doc Canada and Well Doc Alberta websites.

The $5 million is part of a $115-million pledge by the CMA, MD and Scotiabank to support physicians, medical learners and the communities they serve across Canada. The collaboration has committed more than $80 million to date, supporting a wide range of initiatives to improve physician wellness.

Quotes:

"The Well Doc initiative has developed unique expertise and services that can help transform our health system by delivering a healthier, safer environment for physicians, providing tools and resources to better manage our individual and collective wellness. We are proud to support the pan-Canadian expansion of the Well Doc initiative and look forward to ongoing collaboration to ensure that our health systems across the country support the physicians that Canadians rely on."

- Dr. Joss Reimer and Dr. Kathleen Ross, Presidents, Canadian Medical Association

"Physicians wellness has a significant impact on the lives of physicians, their families, and our communities. On behalf of MD and Scotiabank, we are proud to contribute to the national expansion of Well Doc to enhance physician wellness across the country."

- Pamela Allen, Chief Executive Officer, MD Financial Management Inc.

"There is so much need across Canada, and we know that resources may not always be equitably distributed. We believe it's important for us to be available for groups that are ready to work on implementing physician wellness interventions, and we feel so privileged to be able to help those who think they may benefit from our assistance. We have an amazing opportunity to continue to work to shape the future of physician wellness, together."

- Dr. Jane Lemaire nd Alicia Polachek, Co-Directors, Well Doc Alberta/Well Doc Canada

About Affinity Contributions

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA), MD Financial Management (MD) and Scotiabank together are firmly committed to supporting the medical profession and advancing health in Canada. As proof of this commitment, and in collaboration with the CMA and MD, Scotiabank will invest $115 million to support physicians and the communities they serve across Canada. Additional announcements for the physician community are forthcoming, recognizing that such collaborations are essential to support the profession and effect meaningful change.

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 55 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $58 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2024. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

