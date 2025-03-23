OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2025 /CNW/ - As political parties and their leaders hit the campaign trail today, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is here to stand up for Canadians' access to health care. With uncertainty rising due to Donald Trump's attack on our economy, Canadians shouldn't also have to worry about whether they can access health care when they need it. Now more than ever, they need a strong health system to protect them from the harms of this economic uncertainty.

"Health care is political, but it is not partisan. It will always be a pressing issue for Canadians and those who care for them," says Dr. Joss Reimer, CMA president. "We will all need the health system at some point in our lives. Political leaders must make sure that when that day comes, Canadians not only get timely access to care, but that they get the quality of care they deserve."

As Canadians rally around our flag, nothing unites us more than our universal health system. While it may be hurting, it is worth fighting for – now more than at any other time. The CMA has outlined priorities that should be at the forefront of each party's election platform:

Make sure Canadians can get ongoing care from a family doctor and a primary health care team.

Make it easier for clinicians to share digital health information with each other and their patients.

Make it possible for doctors trained in other countries to safely see patients here.

Fight against false information that is increasing preventable infections, childhood mental illness and other diseases.

Improve the health and well-being of Indigenous Peoples through supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis-led led health care services.

In this election, the CMA will be working hard on behalf of physicians, their patients and communities to make sure that health care remains at the forefront of the conversation. We can't ask doctors and other health professionals to bear the weight of the health care system on their own. We must keep working together to offer a publicly funded health care system that will make Canadians proud.

See our complete list of solutions here.

