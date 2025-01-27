CMA alarmed by Alberta pandemic task force report

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) endorses the Alberta Medical Association's concerns about the report from the Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force. This report promotes misinformation and has the potential to create mistrust of the medical and scientific communities.

Canada is in the middle of a health care crisis, where 6.5 million Canadians do not have regular access to a primary care provider and those who need care are often waiting far too long to receive it. It's estimated that 650,000 Albertans currently do not have a primary care provider.

At a time when health care access is scarce and misinformation is leading some Canadians to make desperate, potentially dangerous health choices, we call on governments to focus on connecting patients to the quality care they need and to uphold science and evidence-based medicine as a cornerstone of that care.

Dr. Joss Reimer

President, CMA

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

