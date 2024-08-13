Top French-language Content Comes Together on One Single Platform

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Big news for fans of French-language entertainment: in keeping with its customer satisfaction commitment based a simplified user experience, Videotron has chosen to consolidate its offering by creating one single subscriber-based video-on-demand (VOD) platform. As a result, Club illico and Vrai will merge on October 23 to become illico+, with a seamless transition for existing subscribers of both platforms on Helix and illico.

The illico+ platform will include the kind of scripted, unscripted and specialized content on which Club illico and Vrai have built their reputations over the years. This impressive catalogue will continue to offer several Quebec and international exclusives, along with movies and TV series for all audiences, true crime documentaries, docu-reality shows, reality series, comedy programming and much more.

Videotron will maintain its content creation investments to keep showcasing local original productions. More committed than ever to offering subscribers crowd-pleasing content and shining a spotlight on Quebec talent – both behind and in front of the camera – illico+ becomes the indispensable Quebec platform, with several productions to watch for starting October 23, including:

La collecte , the story of a debt collector ( Charles-Aubey Houde ) trying to turn the page on his life of crime, directed by Podz and co-starring Claude Legault , Caroline Néron and Guy Nadon

, the story of a debt collector ( ) trying to turn the page on his life of crime, directed by and co-starring , and Corbeaux , a police drama starring Pascale Bussières and Mylène Mackay

, a police drama starring and Hot Ones Québec , with host Marc-André Grondin interviewing famous personalities as they sample different hot sauces

, with host interviewing famous personalities as they sample different hot sauces Le CH et son peuple , a documentary series in which journalist Brendan Kelly explores the parallels between Quebec society and the Montreal Canadiens hockey team

, a documentary series in which journalist explores the parallels between society and the Montreal Canadiens hockey team Les Grands Bien-cuits ComediHa! , Season 4 of the celebrity-roast series with guests of honour Claude Legault , Patrick Groulx , Mélanie Maynard and Pierre Hébert

, Season 4 of the celebrity-roast series with guests of honour , , and L'appel, a series about a criminal biker trial produced by Aetios Productions, directed by Julie Perreault , and starring Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, Pier- Luc Funk and Patrice Robitaille

As for international and U.S. acquisitions, illico+ subscribers can look forward to new episodes of hit series like HPI: haut potentiel intellectuel (Season 4), Set et match! (French version of Apples Never Fall), Le maire de Kingstown (French version of Mayor of Kingstown), and the French version of From. Also on tap: recent Paramount movies available shortly after their theatrical release, including Transformers : Le Commencement and Sourire 2 (French version of Smile 2).

With an enhanced catalogue and improved user experience, the subscriber-based VOD platform illico+ is sure to please existing and future subscribers. It all starts October 23 – don't miss it!

