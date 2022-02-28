Closing Black History Month 2022: Let the celebrations continue

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, met with hundreds of members of Black communities across the country during Black History Month

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - From past trailblazers to today's authors of change, Black History Month is a time to acknowledge the diverse Black communities across Canada as well as their stories, challenges and dreams.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, celebrated Black History Month 2022 by virtually attending events across Canada. These events honoured the legacy of Black Canadians and their communities while also celebrating their many contributions to our country.

On February 17, Minister Hussen took part in the Government of Canada's Black History Month virtual celebration. Hosted by Yasmine Mathurin and Ricardo Lamour, the event paid tribute to exceptional Black Canadians, past and present, and recognized the transformative impact that Black communities have made on our country's cultural, economic, social, scientific and political landscape. The minister was joined by the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, the Honourable Rosemary Moodie, Senator for Ontario, and other Members of Parliament at the virtual event.

Although Black History Month has ended, honouring the accomplishments of Black Canadians and their communities goes far beyond any given day, week, month or year. That is why we continue to celebrate Black joy every given day, and that the Government of Canada continues to address ongoing challenges and barriers Black communities face in Canada, all while continuing to invest in initiatives that recognize the contributions of Black Canadians.

As this month comes to an end, the spirit of the theme and the legacy of those we have celebrated continue to shine. It is up to all of us to learn more about the vital role Black Canadians continue to play in building a stronger, equitable and more inclusive Canada, and we continue to celebrate their history, today and every day.

Quotes

"Black Canadian history is Canadian history. It can't be summed up in one month of celebrations and reflection. I encourage all Canadians to continue honouring the accomplishments of Black communities across Canada, while we all acknowledge the social and economic barriers faced by the community due to anti-Black racism and discrimination that persists to this day. Let's keep Black history, Black experiences, Black stories and Black dreams top of mind every day, and all year long."

—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Quick Facts

Over the past year, the Government of Canada invested $1.2 million in 50 community-led Black History Month events across the country.

On January 24, Minister Hussen announced a Call for Concepts for the $200-million Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund to seek innovative ideas from Black communities to ensure the Fund meets their expectations and addresses their unique challenges.

On February 1, Minister Hussen announced as much as $50 million in support for Black-led organizations to build housing and more affordable housing for Black renter households in Canada.

On February 10, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $800,000 for two projects addressing mental health support for Black Canadians.

On February 16, the Government of Canada announced $5.4 million in support for two Alberta Black-led organizations through the Black Entrepreneurship Program's National Ecosystem Fund.

In August 2021, the Government of Canada announced an investment of as much as $800,000 in mental health funding for two organizations to promote mental wellness in our communities and to tackle systemic challenges and barriers that Black Canadian youth face.

In the 2021 Speech from the Throne, the Government reiterated its commitment to combatting hate and racism, with a renewed Anti-Racism Strategy.

