Close To $1.5 Billion For Affordable Housing In Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Together, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to announce $1,476,142,000 over seven years for affordable housing in Quebec.

This investment is made possible through the conclusion of the Second Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Agreement between Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). Under this agreement, a federal investment of nearly $338 million will support the rapid development of over 1,300 new permanent affordable housing units in Quebec over the next year.

In addition, the governments have agreed on the terms and conditions for the enhancement of the Shelter Allowance Program (SAP). With more than $1.1 billion in support, including $684 million from Quebec and $454 million from the federal government, many households will be able to receive additional financial assistance to meet their housing needs. This agreement to enhance the SAP with new investments from Quebec and federal funds from the Canada Housing Benefit is a result of the Canada-Quebec Housing Agreement signed in October 2020.

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, made the announcement today.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserve a safe and affordable place to call home. The funding announced under these two agreements is part of our commitment to address the critical housing needs in Quebec. We have seen how the pandemic has exacerbated existing housing and homelessness challenges, and if the Government of Canada does not take urgent action, this crisis could lead to a dramatic increase in homelessness. With our Quebec partners, we will build strong communities now and for the future where Quebecers can thrive and prosper." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"This partnership demonstrates once again our commitment to better housing for Quebecers. Our government continues to act on several fronts: we are rapidly increasing the supply of social and affordable housing in Quebec and we are directly helping our families and our seniors! I am proud of the efforts that are being made to improve housing conditions throughout our territory." – Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"We were there for the most vulnerable Quebecers during the pandemic. We are there for them once again now that it is time for economic recovery. In collaboration with the Quebec government, we are investing massively to create more affordable housing and help more Quebec families pay their rent. We are not leaving anyone behind. Together, we are working to not only reduce chronic homelessness, but to eliminate it." – The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"By combining our efforts, we are able to do even more and facilitate access to adequate affordable housing for a greater number of Quebec households. The collaboration of our governments is proof of this today. Together, we will maintain and contribute to the development of a quality housing offer." – Sonia Lebel, Minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie

Quick facts:

The projects that will receive investments under the RHI will be aimed at clienteles with particular housing needs. Among others, they will be intended for :

women and children who are victims of family violence



seniors



Indigenous peoples;



people with mental health or addiction issues;



people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness



people with disabilities.

Under the Second Agreement under the RHI, a minimum investment of $46.3 million will go to the City of Montreal , $10.6 million to the City of Quebec , $9.15 million to the City of Laval , $9.15 million to the City of Longueuil , and $6.85 million to the City of Gatineau .

will go to the , to the , to the , to the , and to the . The projects will be funded under the AccèsLogis Québec and AccèsLogis Montréal programs supported by the Government of Quebec , for which Quebec allocates $334.7 million annually.

, for which allocates annually. In total, the Government of Canada has invested $223 million under the RHI to support the creation of nearly 1,600 affordable housing units across Quebec .

has invested under the RHI to support the creation of nearly 1,600 affordable housing units across . The SAP provides supplemental financial assistance to low-income households to reduce the proportion of their budget that is spent on rent. It is intended for households with at least one dependent child or a person 50 years of age or older who have a low income.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

