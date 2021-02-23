TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association is proud to announce the opening of its government affairs office serving Western Canada. The new office based in Calgary is CLHIA's first permanent operation west of Toronto.

"This new office reflects the continued and growing importance of Western Canada to Canada's life and health insurers," said Stephen Frank, the CLHIA's President and CEO. "Governments in the west, the Pacific and north are responding to their own challenges and there's a great deal that insurers can do to help public and private sectors ensure access to prescription drugs and mental health supports, as well as infrastructure investment."

Western Canada remains vital to Canada's life and health insurers. Fifty-nine insurers operate in the region, providing life insurance, health insurance and retirement solutions to 8.8 million westerners. In addition, ten insurers are headquartered there, including not-for-profit health insurers, some of whom have a key role in administering public programs.

The Calgary office will be led by CLHIA's Director of Government Relations, Kim Doran, an experienced public affairs professional. The office will support CLHIA's members operating in the west and work with provincial and territorial governments and other regional stakeholders.

CLHIA's primary office is in Toronto. In addition to the Calgary office, CLHIA has satellite government affairs offices in Ottawa and Montreal. The office can be contacted at [email protected] or by phone at 403.473.3309.

About the CLHIA

The CLHIA is a voluntary association whose member companies account for 99 per cent of Canada's life and health insurance business. These insurers provide a wide range of financial security products including life insurance, annuities (including RRSPs, RRIFs and pensions) and supplementary health insurance to over 29 million Canadians. They hold nearly $950 billion in assets in Canada and employ more than 157,000 Canadians.

SOURCE Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association Inc.

For further information: Kevin Dorse, Assistant Vice President, Strategic Communications and Public Affairs, (613) 691-6001 / [email protected]

Related Links

www.clhia.ca

