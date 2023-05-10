From home décor to mocktails, the Spring/Summer 2023 LG Trends Report, powered by Pinterest, highlights everything from the home appliances to the recipes that are trending in Canada

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - A new report from LG Electronics Canada (LG), powered by Pinterest insights, shows that with higher temperatures on the horizon, Canadians are ready to get back to hosting outside – and they're looking for information from cleaning tips to cooking techniques to make entertaining a (spring and summer) breeze.

According to the inaugural Spring/Summer 2023 LG Trends Report released today, Canadians are using the platform to search for cleaning hacks, recipes and more – setting the stage for the season as warm weather moves in.

With a new season start, comes cleaning – especially for those who are getting ready to host that first warm-weather gathering of the year. When it comes to patio furniture and décor, it's not just about making the space look great with new cushions: Canadians will need to launder items that have been stored over the winter, and they're looking for a space-saving way to get the job done. Year over year, Pinterest searches for stackable washers and dryers increased by 2.4 times1.

LG offers the sleek single-unit LG WashTower, which has full-size capacity and built-in AI features in half the floor space. And unlike conventional stacked pairs, LG's exclusive Centre Control™ panel is perfectly positioned with both washer and dryer controls at just the right height.

For Canadians who are looking for a heavy-duty option that does all the thinking when it comes to throw pillows or patio blankets, there's a laundry solution that removes the guesswork. The LG AI Front Load Laundry Pair comes equipped with built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, and then automatically selects the right wash motions, temperatures, and more for advanced fabric care2.

Warm weather requires cold drinks, and beverage enthusiasts are turning to Pinterest for cocktail and mocktail recipe inspiration. The report shows that there has been a 220 per cent increase in global searches on Pinterest for "fancy non-alcoholic drinks" and a 75 per cent increase in searches for "fancy ice cubes".3

With so many outdoor activities on the horizon, Canadians are going to need kitchen appliances that can keep up and deliver. Whether it's a larger gathering or a few friends on the patio, fridge space is key. The new LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Craft Ice™, the industry's largest counter-depth fridge capacity4 - delivers an ultra-large, 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge packaged into a sleek counter-depth design, that provides 25 per cent more space5 to store carafes, pitchers or whatever the occasion may require. This fridge also makes four types of ice, including LG's exclusive spherical Craft IceTM, giving Canadians the option to customize their beverages and take their entertaining to the next level with beverage creativity.

Good drinks deserve to be accompanied by easy-to-prep meals and appetizers. The LG Induction Slide-in Range with Air Sous Vide and Air Fry offers speed heating, precision and responsiveness for super-fast water boils and scorch-free simmering that lets Canadians take their hosting and meal prep to the next level with more consistent, even cooking. For Air Fry fans, the range also offers the ability to create these crispy dishes without guilt. There was an 88 per cent increase of searches year over year for easy air fryer recipes on Pinterest6, such as cauliflower steaks, steak bites and chicken breast options.

With barbeques and garden parties aplenty, Canadians are sure to have a fair number of dishes on their hands and will be looking for ways to have their kitchens cleared and sparkling in no time, as the report shows that searches for "cleaning hacks" on Pinterest have increased by 4.2 times year over year7. Plus, when it comes to entertaining, there's nothing worse than running out of clean glasses or dishes. To the rescue comes the LG QuadWash Pro™ Dishwasher, which offers a one-hour wash and dry cycle, leaving Canadians with more time to spend on the patio or the backyard with their guests without needing to spend precious moments over the sink. And, when the party is done, high-pressure jets, with 38 per cent8 more cleaning power compared to standard LG QuadWash® models, spray dishes from multiple angles while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food remains and deliver an elevated cleaning performance so that dishes are ready for the next big gathering.

LG worked with Pinterest to identify Pinterest search trends in Canada and globally. Each month, more than 450 million people around the world use Pinterest to plan the actions in their lives and come to the platform months in advance, which enables Pinterest to have an early look into what will soon be trending.

The Spring/Summer 2023 LG Pinterest Trends Report can be accessed here. To learn more about the latest in LG's home appliance innovation, head to LG.ca

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $64-billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca .

