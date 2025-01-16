VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP and Scott & Scott LLP have a class action lawsuit against Telus International (Cda) Inc. ("Telus International") on December 12, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that Telus International and several of its officers made misstatements regarding the company's Artificial Intelligence ("AI") offerings in breach of the Securities Act, RSBC 1996 c 418 and other legal duties. As a result of Telus International's alleged failure to comply with its disclosure obligations, shareholders suffered a loss when the deep-seated issues caused by the company's shift to AI were disclosed in May and August 2024.

Sam Jaworski, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, commented that "the investing public relies heavily on companies and their officers to fairly and accurately represent the affairs of the company. Companies that are found to have breached their duties owed to investors must provide compensation for the financial losses that they have caused."

The lawsuit seeks to represent all persons and entities that acquired one or more subordinate voting shares of Telus International between February 16, 2023 and August 1, 2024, inclusive, and held all or a portion of these securities at any moment between May 9, 2024 and August 1, 2024, inclusive. The lawsuit seeks to represent persons and entities that purchased Telus International securities on the New York Stock Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, and any other exchanges on which shares of Telus International were traded.

