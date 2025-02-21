Canada-Wide Class Action Related to Recalled Cottonelle Flushable Wipes Certified Français

News provided by

Slater Vecchio LLP

Feb 21, 2025, 10:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slater Vecchio LLP announces that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has certified a class action against Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Inc, and Kimberly-Clark Canada Inc. ("Kimberly-Clark"). The Class Action relates to Cottonelle Flushable Wipes® or Cottonelle Gentle Plus Flushable Wipes® manufactured between February 7, 2020 and September 14, 2020 which were subject to recall (the "Recalled Lots").

The lawsuit alleges that some of the Recalled Lots contained a bacterium known as pluralibacter gergoviae. The Representative plaintiff alleges that she and other Class Members suffered personal injury as a result of using contaminated Recalled Lots, including infection; irritation, abrasion, and scarring to the skin; and psychological injury.

The Defendants deny the allegations, which have not been proven. The Court has not decided who is right.

If you claim to have suffered personal injury as a result of using the Recalled Lots, please visit https://www.slatervecchio.com/class-action/kimberly-clark-wipes/.

SOURCE Slater Vecchio LLP

contact class counsel at [email protected] or call class counsel toll-free at 1-877-410-4602.

Organization Profile

Slater Vecchio LLP

Slater Vecchio LLP is a boutique law firm located in British Columbia. Over the past 20 years, Slater Vecchio has represented thousands of clients and has grown into one of the largest personal injury and class action firms in the province. Slater Vecchio's goal is to...