VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slater Vecchio LLP announces that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has certified a class action against Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Inc, and Kimberly-Clark Canada Inc. ("Kimberly-Clark"). The Class Action relates to Cottonelle Flushable Wipes® or Cottonelle Gentle Plus Flushable Wipes® manufactured between February 7, 2020 and September 14, 2020 which were subject to recall (the "Recalled Lots").

The lawsuit alleges that some of the Recalled Lots contained a bacterium known as pluralibacter gergoviae. The Representative plaintiff alleges that she and other Class Members suffered personal injury as a result of using contaminated Recalled Lots, including infection; irritation, abrasion, and scarring to the skin; and psychological injury.

The Defendants deny the allegations, which have not been proven. The Court has not decided who is right.

If you claim to have suffered personal injury as a result of using the Recalled Lots, please visit https://www.slatervecchio.com/class-action/kimberly-clark-wipes/.

contact class counsel at [email protected] or call class counsel toll-free at 1-877-410-4602.