Lytton wildfire class actions join forces to speed up relief for residents

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Rival class action lawsuits for victims of the wildfire that devastated Lytton in June 2021 announced in court in Vancouver that they are joining forces to prosecute the case against CN Rail and CP Rail.

The village of Lytton was destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire on June 30, 2021, during a record-breaking heat wave. The fire began beside the railroad tracks just minutes after the passage of a CP Rail train loaded with coal.

More than three years later, the community is still struggling to rebuild, despite advocating for rapid reconstruction after the fire. In September 2024, the RCMP ended its investigation into the cause of the fire, having found no evidence of arson.

By joining their efforts, the two law firms—CFM Lawyers LLP and Slater Vecchio LLP—aim to recover compensation for residents' losses as quickly as possible.

The combined legal team recently appeared in a Vancouver courtroom before Justice Ward Branch of the BC Supreme Court and emphasised their commitment to moving quickly to prosecute Lytton residents' case against the railways. The court agreed to hear their application to certify the class action in October 2025.

Lawyers Statements

"This collaboration underscores our dedication to securing justice swiftly for the victims of the Lytton Creek Wildfire. We intend on moving with haste to restore the community, get residents back to their homes, and make the responsible parties account for the personal harm and losses of proposed class members."- Anthony Vecchio, K.C.

"The people of Lytton have been left waiting far too long to get back to their homes. Working together will help us move this case through the court as quickly and efficiently as possible to deliver compensation for people."- Reidar Mogerman, K.C.

