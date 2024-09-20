MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Recent studies have unveiled the prevalence of PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), often termed "forever chemicals," in Quebec's drinking water. Last year, a comprehensive study by the Université de Montréal revealed that 99.3% of drinking water samples from 376 Quebec municipalities contained PFASi. Earlier this year, Health Canada has proposed a stringent guideline of 30 nanograms per liter (ng/L) for total PFAS in drinking water, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issueii.

Exposure to PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," has been linked to deadly cancers, negative impacts on the liver and heart, and immune and developmental damage to infants and childreniii

New Class Action Targets So-Called "Forever Chemicals" in Quebec's Water Supply

Slater Vecchio LLP has initiated a groundbreaking class action lawsuit in Quebec. This lawsuit seeks compensation for both past and future costs associated with removing these Forever Chemicals substances from Quebec's water supply. Additionally, it seeks to shield the province, municipalities, and affected citizens from the financial burden associated with contamination. This class action marks a crucial step in addressing the PFAS situation in Quebec by uniting municipalities and well owners in pursuit of proper compensation while also holding manufacturers accountable for environmental damage and promoting policy changes to safeguard water resources.

"This situation demands immediate action to protect public health and the environment. By holding PFAS manufacturers and distributors responsible for the cleanup costs, we can ensure that those who profited from the creation of these harmful chemicals are the ones who pay for their removal, not the communities and individuals who have been unknowingly exposed to them," said Saro Turner, a partner at Slater Vecchio.

Why Quebec Municipalities and Private Well Owners Must Act Now

Even without formal regulations, municipalities and private well owners across Quebec are already incurring significant costs related to PFAS contamination. These immediate expenses include comprehensive testing and monitoring programs, upgrades to water treatment facilities with advanced filtration technologies, and the complex process of PFAS removal and safe disposal. Moreover, private well owners bear the financial burden of ensuring their water safety through regular testing. Given this ongoing financial strain, it is crucial for affected parties to meticulously document all PFAS-related expenses starting immediately.

This proactive approach to expense tracking underscores the urgency of addressing the economic burden of PFAS and highlights the importance of holding those responsible for this widespread environmental issue accountable. By starting now, municipalities and private well owners can better position themselves for future financial recovery and support.

The Situation in the United States and How It Might Affect Quebec's PFAS Policies

The United States has recently taken groundbreaking action in regulating PFAS substances. This decisive move is likely to have far-reaching implications, potentially influencing policy decisions in other regions, including Quebec.

On April 10, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized the first-ever national drinking water standard for PFAS chemicals. This landmark regulation sets legally enforceable limits on PFAS compounds in drinking water systems across the country. The EPA estimates that this new standard will reduce PFAS exposure for approximately 100 million Americans, preventing thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of serious illnesses attributed to PFAS contaminationiv.

Moreover, recent settlements in the United States underscore the potential for substantial financial recovery. In 2023, 3M agreed to pay up to $12.5 billion to public water systems affected by PFAS contamination, while DuPont and other chemical companies reached a $4 billion settlement to resolve PFAS issues in U.S. water suppliesv. The Quebec class action aims to achieve similar outcomes by holding polluters responsible and securing funds for necessary remediation efforts.

Take Action: Contact Slater Vecchio Today

If you are a Quebec municipality or private well owner concerned about PFAS contamination, we encourage you to contact Slater Vecchio for a free and confidential consultation. Our experienced legal team will assess whether your water supply is affected by PFAS substances that needs to be eliminated. By joining this class action, you can help hold PFAS manufacturers accountable and secure the resources needed to address contamination and protect the health of Quebec communities. Reach out today—our team is ready to assist you in this important legal process.

For more information or to participate in this class action visit Slater Vecchio's website or call (514) 534-0962.

