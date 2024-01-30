VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against LifeGroup Global LLC, The Cooper Companies Inc, CooperSurgical Inc, and CooperSurgical Canada Inc after a recall was initiated due to deficient culture media for In Vitro Fertilization ("IVF") treatments. The class action was filed on behalf of all individuals in Canada whose IVF treatments involved the use of certain lots of growth culture media recalled by the defendants.

IVF is a type of assisted reproductive technology used by individuals and couples for reasons including preserving fertility and difficulties with conception. The process involves fertilizing the egg outside of the uterus, allowing the egg to develop, and then freezing or implanting the developed embryo into the uterus. After the egg has been fertilized, it is left in a culture media to help aid in its development.

On December 8, 2023, Health Canada published a recall for 3 lots of culture media produced and sold by LifeGroup Global LLC, The Cooper Companies Inc, CooperSurgical Inc, and CooperSurgical Canada Inc. The recall was initiated after high reports of impaired embryo development. The alleged defect relates to a deficiency in magnesium, a component of the culture media crucial to embryo development.

Sam Jaworski, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, stated, "As a society, Canadians expect assisted reproductive technology to be held to the highest standards. Where these standards have allegedly not been met, the companies involved need to be held to account. This class action allows those who have lost the chance at preservation or conception to pursue collective justice without having to take on the difficulty and expense of individual lawsuits."

At least some fertility clinics across Canada have provided their patients with letters, advising them if their embryos had been affected by this recall.

