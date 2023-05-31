MONTRÉAL, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the Superior Court of Quebec has authorized the institution of a class action on behalf of all victims who were sexually assaulted, at any time and at any place in the Province of Quebec, by a religious member of the Marist Brothers Congregation

The present class action aims to obtain monetary compensation for the prejudices the victims endured, as well as a sum of $20 million dollars for exemplary and punitive damages.

At the moment, there are no steps to take if you would like to be a member of this class action. If you take no action, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the class action, or any settlement, if one is reached. However, if you wish to be excluded from the class action, you must advise the Clerk of the Superior Court in the District of Iberville (St-Jean), in accordance with article 580 of the Civil Code of Procedure.

All class action members are invited to communicate with the attorneys for the group to obtain more information on the class action and to know their rights. All communications are free, confidential, and protected under professional secrecy:

Me Pierre Boivin, [email protected]

Me Robert Kugler, [email protected]

Me Jérémie Longpré, [email protected]

Kugler Kandestin LLP

1 Place Ville-Marie, Suite 1170

Montreal, Quebec, H3B 2A7

Tel. (514) 878-2861/ Toll free : 1-844-999-2861

Fax : (514) 875-8424

www.kklex.com

The Court has authorized the use of pseudonyms for the identification of the Plaintiff and the members of the group in the proceedings, exhibits and any other document produced in the Court file in order to protect their identity.

It should be noted that the present class action does not include the victims of sexual assault committed at Patro Lokal housing shelter in St-Hyacinthe, from 1970 to 1986, due to the fact that these victims are already included in another class action, namely Association of the friends of the Patro Lokal of St-Hyacinthe vs. The Marist Brothers.

Please be advised that the present notice is an abbreviated notice authorized by the Court. Class action members are encouraged to consult the full notice, which contains additional information, on the website of the attorneys for the group: www.kklex.com (in the section "Active Class Actions")

This notice has been authorized by the Honourable Sylvain Lussier, Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec

