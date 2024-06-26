SUDBURY, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The City of Greater Sudbury is honoured to announce our partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), to host the 2024 OECD Conference of Mining Regions and Cities. This conference will take place October 8 to 11 at the Holiday Inn, and will gather more than 300 global delegates across the public and private sectors, academia, civil society and Indigenous representatives to discuss practices and strategies to increase well-being in mining regions.

"Greater Sudbury is honoured to be hosting the 5th OECD Meeting of Mining Regions and Cities Conference this fall," said City of Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "Our city's deep-rooted expertise and commitment to sustainable practices make it an ideal venue to come together and collaborate on policy development that advances equality, opportunity, prosperity and well-being for all stakeholders in the mining sector."

This fifth edition of this OECD conference focuses on two key topics: partnering for meaningful development in mining regions, and future-proofing regional mineral supply for the energy transition. There will also be a special focus on Indigenous communities in mining regions. Together we will identify actions to build a shared vision and strong partnerships to support these dual goals.

"It is a real pleasure to host this OECD Conference in the Robinson-Huron Treaty area of the many Anishinabek Nations in central Canada," said Dawn Madahbee Leach, Chair, National Indigenous Economic Development Board, Manager, Waubetek Business Development Corporation. "A significant part of this conference is how to best engage Indigenous Communities in the global need for critical minerals, because inclusion is imperative to the business cases of mine development and expansion. The voice, input, and involvement of Indigenous Communities will ensure development occurs sustainably. We look forward to sharing the beauty of our culture while you are here!"

Since its inception in 2016, this conference has brought together diverse stakeholders across the world to deliberate on policies and strategies to attain greater economic, social and environmental well-being outcomes in regions specializing in mining and mineral processing.



"This conference is a timely discussion amid increasing global attention on ensuring that the growing demand for minerals enhances long-term development for local and Indigenous communities while minimizing environmental impacts," said Andres Sanabria, coordinator of the OECD Mining Regions and Cities Initiative. "Sudbury is an inspiring place to discuss about building new partnerships to maximize local benefits from mining, especially with regards to meaningful interactions with Indigenous communities".

This conference is an integral element of the OECD Mining Regions and Cities Initiative, and the OECD work on Linking Indigenous communities with regional development, part of the OECD's Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities.

For details on the conference and to view the agenda, visit: https://investsudbury.ca/oecd2024/

Speakers will be announced closer to the conference.

About OECD:

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organisation that works to build better policies for better lives. Their goal is to shape policies that foster prosperity, equality, opportunity and well-being for all. Together with governments, policy makers and citizens, they work on establishing evidence-based international standards and finding solutions to a range of social, economic and environmental challenges.

