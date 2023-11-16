Taking care: We recognize this news release may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous Peoples. The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line offers emotional support and crisis referral services for residential school Survivors and their families. Call the toll-free crisis line at 1-866-925-4419. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Hope for Wellness Help Line also offers support to all Indigenous Peoples. Counsellors are available by phone or online chat. This service is available in English and French, and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

PORT ALBERNI, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - c̓išaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht) First Nation and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

The location of unmarked burials at former residential school sites across Canada continues to be a tragic reminder of the abuse that many Indigenous children suffered in these institutions. The Government of Canada is working with Survivors, Indigenous leaders, and affected families and communities to address historical wrongs and the lasting physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual harms that are the legacy of residential schools. Part of this work includes efforts to locate and commemorate missing children who attended residential schools – which respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 72 to 76.

Today, Chief Wahmeesh (Ken Watts), Elected Chief Councillor of c̓išaaʔatḥ First Nation, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced $2.7 million in funding for c̓išaaʔatḥ First Nation to assist with this important work, bringing the total federal investment to support their work at over $3.2 million.

With this funding, c̓išaaʔatḥ First Nation will undertake additional work related to locating burial sites associated with the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). Through the initiative ʔuuʔatumin yaqckʷiimitqin (Doing it for our Ancestors), c̓išaaʔatḥ is engaging Elders, AIRS Survivors and Tseshaht community members; undertaking research and knowledge gathering, ceremony and cultural activities, and planning; constructing a memorial; and continuing ongoing field work investigations using geophysical search technologies.

This funding to support a community-led process will ensure c̓išaaʔatḥ First Nation can undertake this work in a way and at a pace that is relevant for the community. AIRS Survivors, intergenerational Survivors, Knowledge Keepers, and leaders know best how to address the location, documentation, maintenance and commemoration of burial sites associated with the Alberni Indian Residential School.

Addressing the ongoing trauma suffered by Survivors, their families, and communities, caused by the residential school system and colonial practices, is at the heart of reconciliation and is essential to renewing and building new and positive relationships amongst Indigenous Peoples, governments, and all people in Canada.

Quotes

"Tseshaht First Nation is pleased to receive this additional support from the Government of Canada as we head into the second phase of our difficult, important, and sacred work. Grounded in our culture and guided by Survivors, scanning, and research were our Phase 1 priorities. We have more difficult work ahead in Phase 2, including additional scanning, delivery of records, memorialization and honouring of those lost and those still with us, and so much more. As we carry on this work, not only seeking more information but also sharing it with others, Tseshaht First Nation recognizes Canada as they continue to contribute to this work in a meaningful way as announced today."

Wahmeesh (Ken Watts)

Elected Chief Councillor

c̓išaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht) First Nation

"Tseshaht has always supported AIRS Survivors and this funding will ensure the truth is shared as there is no reconciliation without first truth. We recognize that the AIRS closed its doors 50 years ago in 1973 led by our Nuu-chah-nulth leaders. We look forward to Canada contributing these funds so Tseshaht and Survivors can carry on this sacred yet difficult work."

Wally Samuel

Ahousaht First Nation AIRS Survivor

"c̓išaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht) First Nation is doing difficult but critically important work to heal and bring answers to those impacted by the Alberni institution. Canada will continue to support communities undertaking this solemn work to find the children who did not return from residential schools, to continue to address the legacy of the residential school system, and to heal."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

c̓išaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht) First Nation has over 1250 registered members and is one of the 14 member First Nations of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) on Vancouver Island.

In 2021, the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia announced $1.028 million for the Tseshaht First Nation to work with Survivors, intergenerational Survivors, Knowledge Keepers, and leaders to address the location, documentation, maintenance, and commemoration of burial sites associated with the Alberni Indian Residential School, and to provide wrap-around mental health and wellness supports to community members. This community-led process ensures the Tseshaht First Nation can undertake this work in their own way and at their own pace. Today's announcement builds on the first phase of their work.

and the Government of announced for the Tseshaht First Nation to work with Survivors, intergenerational Survivors, Knowledge Keepers, and leaders to address the location, documentation, maintenance, and commemoration of burial sites associated with the Alberni Indian Residential School, and to provide wrap-around mental health and wellness supports to community members. This community-led process ensures the Tseshaht First Nation can undertake this work in their own way and at their own pace. Today's announcement builds on the first phase of their work. Budget 2022 allocated an additional $122 million over three years to the Residential School Missing Children's – Community Support Fund, bringing the Government of Canada's total investment to $232.1 million to date to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 74 to 76 on residential schools missing children and burial information.

