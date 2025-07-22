TORONTO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Circular Materials and Call2Recycle Canada are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration designed to share best practices and enhance public awareness for the recycling of materials specific to each organization's mandate.

As two national leaders in extended producer responsibility (EPR), this partnership brings together deep expertise in packaging, paper and battery recycling. By aligning communication efforts, sharing best practices and amplifying promotion and education initiatives, Circular Materials and Call2Recycle's program Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! are creating a more streamlined approach to supporting Canadians in their efforts to recycle more responsibly and helping producers meet their regulatory obligations. Ensuring Canadians are informed and equipped to recycle materials responsibly not only drives positive environmental outcomes but keeps recycling systems safe from risks such as battery fires.

"This important collaboration reflects our shared commitment to driving material recovery rates and delivering value and education on the recycling of material across the country," said Allen Langdon, CEO of Circular Materials. "By working together, we will help strengthen public awareness and understanding about recycling and ensure our collective efforts are focused on improving environmental outcomes for Canadians from coast to coast."

"At Call2Recycle, battery safety is at the heart of everything we do," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO of Call2Recycle Canada. "We know that education is key to ensuring batteries are recycled safely through one of our 15,000 collection sites, and that they don't end up where they shouldn't, like in blue boxes. Our partnership with Circular Materials helps amplify that message. Together, we're not just raising awareness, we're shaping a safer, more sustainable future for all."

By combining forces, Circular Materials and Call2Recycle Canada are setting a new standard for producer-led collaboration, where safety, environmental stewardship and public education are front and center.

About Circular Materials

Circular Materials is a national not-for-profit producer responsibility organization (PRO) that supports producers in meeting their extended producer responsibility (EPR) obligations across Canada. We develop, implement and support effective and efficient recycling programs to advance innovation, deliver improved environmental outcomes and drive value across the recycling supply chain. Learn more at circularmaterials.ca.

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is a Canadian not-for-profit organisation, leader for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy. The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries.

