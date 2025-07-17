South Country Co-op Launches Battery Recycling Program Across Southern Alberta with Call2Recycle Canada

MEDICINE HAT, AB, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - In a joint effort to make battery recycling more accessible to Albertans, South Country Co-op has officially launched the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program - powered by Call2Recycle Canada - across all its retail locations. This initiative marks a major milestone, as South Country Co-op becomes the first Co-op in the Co-operative Retailing System to implement the program province-wide.

The partnership officially began in May 2025, with 24 South Country Co-op sites across 19 communities in southern Alberta now serving as active battery collection points. From gas bars and hardware stores to food retail locations, the Co-op's wide-reaching presence provides convenient access for residents to dispose of their used household batteries safely.

"At South Country Co-op, our purpose is Enriching Lives and Communities," says Heather Smith-Schenkey, HSE Manager. "By joining forces with Call2Recycle, we're making it easier for our members and customers to make environmentally responsible choices every day, right where they shop."

The battery recycling initiative reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and community safety. Through in-store collection boxes and educational point-of-purchase (POP) materials, the program helps prevent used batteries from ending up in landfills or causing safety hazards when improperly disposed of.

This collaboration builds on Call2Recycle Canada's ongoing efforts to expand its Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program, which officially launched in Alberta in April 2025. By partnering with trusted local retailers like South Country Co-op, Call2Recycle is increasing battery collection accessibility in urban and rural areas.

"We're proud to support South Country Co-op as they lead the way in battery stewardship within the Co-operative Retailing System," says Joseph Chung, VP Account Management at Call2Recycle. "This is a great example of how local Co-ops can drive meaningful environmental action in their communities while inspiring others across Alberta to do the same."

Call2Recycle and South Country Co-op hope this success story encourages more retail Co-ops and grocery partners to join the movement and help build a cleaner, safer Alberta.

For more information on how to recycle your household batteries, visit www.call2recycle.ca or stop by your local South Country Co-op store.

About South Country Co-op Limited

South Country Co-op has been proudly serving Southern Alberta since 1956. With more than 68,000 member-owners and operations across 19 communities, the Co-op provides a wide range of services including agriculture, fuel, grocery, liquor, and pharmacy. Committed to enriching lives and communities, South Country Co-op reinvests profits back into the local economy through jobs, community giving, and member rewards. Learn more at www.southcountryco-op.crs.

For more information or media inquiries please contact:

Carmen Hudson

Vice President, Brand Development and Facilities

South Country Co-op

Email: [email protected]

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

For more information, please visit our website: call2recycle.ca

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the voluntary EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries, also in Québec.

Call2Recycle operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, the Yukon Territory, and Nova Scotia, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations—including leading retailers and municipal sites—Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

