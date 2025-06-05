Public Events in Edmonton and Calgary Celebrate Program Partners Following Recent Provincial Battery Recycling Program Launch in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the successful April 1 launch of its Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program in Alberta, Call2Recycle is hitting the road to boost public awareness and bring the message of battery recycling directly to Albertans. On June 5 and 6, the organization will host high-profile community events in the Edmonton and Calgary areas with its brand ambassador, Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair, thanking partners and engaging citizens in the importance of safely recycling household batteries.

Call2Recycle and Christine Sinclair are leading the effort to recycle more used batteries in Alberta and across Canada. (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

At the core of this awareness tour is a vital partnership with the Alberta Recycling Management Authority (ARMA), the province's oversight authority for extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs. ARMA plays a central role in supporting Call2Recycle's efforts to bring convenient, safe and accessible battery recycling solutions to Albertans.

"We are proud to support the recent, successful launch of Call2Recycle's battery recycling program – Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! – in Alberta," said Ed Gugenheimer, CEO of ARMA. This initiative helps Albertans make informed choices about responsible waste management and reflects the collaborative approach we need to build a sustainable, circular economy while inspiring a future without waste."

Christine Sinclair, Canadian soccer legend and Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! national brand ambassador, will participate in all events during the two-day tour, inspiring Albertans of all ages to take small, intentional steps toward a sustainable future.

"I've spent my career representing Canada on the field, and now I'm proud to support a cause that represents Canada off the field," said Christine Sinclair. "Battery recycling is a simple action that makes a real difference for our environment, and I'm excited to join Call2Recycle in showing Albertans how easy and powerful that action can be."

The tour begins on June 5 in Sherwood Park, with a visit to New Horizons elementary school alongside education partner Earth Rangers – a leading children's conservation charity, to inspire Canadian youth, families, and schools to adopt positive environmental practices – and representatives from Strathcona County. The event will feature engaging environmental activities for students and highlight how proper battery disposal helps protect the environment while announcing the longstanding, successful Battery Blitz contest, which has elementary schools compete to collect the largest volume of used household batteries for recycling, coming to schools across Alberta in Fall 2025.

Following this event, the Call2Recycle team will meet City of Edmonton representatives at an Eco Station to promote proper battery disposal and recycling within the city.

On June 6, the awareness tour continues in Calgary, with a visit to a Calgary Co-op location, a key retail battery collection partner in Call2Recycle's growing province-wide network of over 1,100 convenient battery collection locations. Calgary Co-op is bringing Call2Recycle's innovative and first-of-its-kind in North America smart battery collection containers across its grocery stores, enhancing safety and making it easier than ever for its shoppers and employees to recycle batteries responsibly.

The tour wraps up at the West Hills United Soccer Club, a Calgary community sports organization proudly sponsored by Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! With representatives from the City of Calgary, Sinclair will engage with young athletes and their families to reinforce how environmental action, community engagement, and sport contribute to a more sustainable future.

These events celebrate the collaborative spirit behind the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program and aim to build long-term recycling habits throughout the province. Call2Recycle sincerely thanks ARMA, Earth Rangers, Calgary Co-op, West Hills United Soccer Club, and the cities of Edmonton and Calgary, and other leading municipalities, and many partners within its network, for their commitment and support. Together, Call2Recycle and its partners are leading the charge for recycling.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

For more information, please visit our website: call2recycle.ca

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the voluntary EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries, also in Québec.

Call2Recycle operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations—including leading retailers and municipal sites—Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Charles-Antoine Dubois, Corporate Communications Manager, Call2Recycle, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 647-464-7381