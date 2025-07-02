Yukon becomes the first territory in Canada to join Call2Recycle's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) battery recycling program

WHITEHORSE, YT, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is proud to announce the launch of its Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program in Yukon, beginning July 1, 2025. This marks a significant milestone as Yukon becomes the first Canadian territory to implement an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) battery recycling program in partnership with Call2Recycle.

The initiative, overseen by the Government of Yukon, is designed to give residents greater access to safe, convenient, and environmentally responsible options for disposing of used household batteries. The program aligns with Yukon's commitment to sustainability and circular economy goals, while helping producers meet their regulatory obligations under EPR.

"This launch represents an exciting new chapter for Call2Recycle and for Canada's battery recycling landscape," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO of Call2Recycle. "Expanding into Yukon not only strengthens our national presence but also highlights the growing momentum for EPR solutions across Canada. We're proud to support Yukoners with a program that delivers environmental benefits and simplifies battery recycling in urban and remote communities."

Yukon residents will now have access to a growing network of convenient battery collection sites in retail outlets, municipal facilities, public institutions, and other accessible locations throughout the territory. The program's launch in Yukon builds on Call2Recycle's mission to make battery recycling accessible for all Canadians, no matter where they live.

This expansion follows the organization's successful program launches in multiple provinces and reflects its continued leadership in battery stewardship. In 2024 alone, Call2Recycle collected over 6.8 million kilograms of batteries nationwide, underscoring its commitment to protecting the environment and supporting a more circular, sustainable economy.

With nearly three decades of experience and a collection network spanning close to 15,000 locations across Canada, Call2Recycle remains at the forefront of safe battery disposal and environmental responsibility.

Yukoners are encouraged to participate in the program and help build a cleaner, greener future by recycling their used batteries at designated drop-off locations.

To learn more about the program or find your nearest collection site, visit the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! website.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

For more information, please visit our website: call2recycle.ca

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the voluntary EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries, also in Québec.

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations—including leading retailers and municipal sites—Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

