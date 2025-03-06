"The Big Circle K Giveaway is our way of giving back to our loyal Canadian customers every time they visit one of our stores," said Alissa Woo, Director of Marketing, Circle K Canada. "As a proudly Canadian company, we're always looking for ways to reward our customers every time they visit one of our stores with exciting promotions and discounts. Now, their favourite Circle K snacks and drinks also gives them the chance to win big."

Participating is simple: Every visit, customers can go to games.circlek.com and upload their purchase receipt, enter a participating product UPC or check-in via GPS. They'll then be entered for a chance to win one of the grand or weekly prizes and unlock rewards after every fourth visit during the campaign contest period. Customers will have 7 days to redeem their rewards instore, which range from free and BOGO snacks, hot foods, beverages and discounted fuel. The contest closes April 28, 2025, and grand prize winners will be selected on April 30, 2025, contacted directly via SMS based on their provided contact information.

"Every fourth visit brings a reward! Plus, customers can win $1,000 weekly and have a shot at the $75,000 grand prize—making every visit more exciting," added Woo. "We can't wait to see the community excitement this promotion inspires."

Circle K encourages customers to participate by visiting their nearest store to enter and increase their chances of winning by purchasing select products.

Find out more about the Big Circle K Giveaway and explore the exciting rewards waiting for you! Visit your nearest Circle K or check out games.circlek.com for campaign details.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. The company also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

The Big Circle K Giveaway Contest Rules and Regulations

Limit: one (1) Grand Prize per entrant and household during the Contest Period. The Sponsor or its designated representative will make up to three (3) attempts to contact the selected entrants by text message from Circle K's/Couche-Tard's short code 247-253 to the mobile phone number submitted at the time of Entry within five (5) business days following the Grand Prizes Draw. If the selected entrant: (i) cannot be contacted within three (3) attempts or five (5) business days of being selected (whichever occurs first); or (ii) there is a return of any notification as undeliverable, then the selected entrant will be disqualified, and an alternate entrant may be randomly selected from among the remaining eligible Entries received. If time permits, the process noted above will be repeated up to three (3) times, until a selected entrant has been contacted, and the Grand Prize has been awarded or there are no eligible Entries remaining. Any attempt to manipulate or tamper with the winner selection system or the database of Entries will result in disqualification and possible criminal prosecution.

