Time limited 10 cents per litre discount helps Canadians save while fueling up

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Ahead of the Labour Day weekend, Circle K is helping Canadians with their long weekend essentials and is bringing back its national Circle K Fuel Day offer. More than 1,200 Circle K locations across Canada will offer customers a 10 cents per litre fuel discount on August 29, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

For participating locations across Canada* -- The discount will be applied directly at the pump, with the exception of PEI, in which customers will see the discount applied once they pre-pay for their fuel in-store.

"We are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day ahead of the Labour Day long weekend, and offer Canadians some great savings at the pump," said Stéphane Trudel, Senior Vice President Operations for Alimentation Couche-Tard. "With over 1,200 locations across Canada, we strive to make our customers' journeys easier and more enjoyable, no matter what your plans are! We know fueling up for the long weekend is a necessity, so whether it be your vehicle, or fueling up on snacks, Circle K is the one-stop shop that has Canadians covered for their long weekend essentials."

Customers can find the closest participating Circle K location by visiting www.circlek.com/fuel-day-canada

*10 cents per litre discount starts on August 29, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (local time) and ends at 7:00 p.m. (local time) at participating Circle K operated fuel locations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island, while supplies last. At select Prince Edward Island Circle K locations, customers must pre-pay for their fuel in-store to receive the discount, with the exception of certain locations. In the event that Circle K at its sole discretion modifies the start time of "Fuel Day", the 10 cents per litre price drop will be based on the last listed price per litre as posted at the start of the "Fuel Day". Posted price on pump reflects discounted price during that time.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com

