For every fill, one meal will be donated to Food Banks Canada to help fight hunger

LAVAL, QC, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Circle K is excited to announce the return of Fuel Day, a limited time event that is giving Canadians an easy way to save as we mark the unofficial start of summer. On May 22, from 4pm-7pm (local time), Circle K customers can save 10 cents per litre, with the discount applied directly at the pump.*

Beyond the savings, Circle K is proud to support Food Banks Canada. For every fuel transaction during Fuel Day, Circle K will donate one meal to Food Banks Canada.

"We're excited to offer savings at the pump to all our valued customers, both new and returning," said Stéphane Trudel, Senior Vice President, Canada for Circle K. "In addition, we're helping make a positive impact by providing one meal through Food Banks Canada with every fill".

"With over 2 million people visiting food banks this month, Canada's need for food banks is at an all-time high. We are so grateful for this partnership with Circle K, which will provide critical support to Canadians in need this summer, helping us deliver essential food and resources across the country," said Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer, Food Banks Canada.

Join Circle K on May 22nd from 4pm-7pm local time for Fuel Day. Fill up, support a great cause, and make Circle K your go-to destination for the unofficial kick off of summer.

Customers can find the closest participating Circle K location by visiting www.circlek.com/fuel-day-canada

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,000 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network. For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who – this year – made over 2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $829 million in food supports and over $245 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

*10 cents per litre discount starts today at 4:00 p.m. (local time) and ends at 7:00 p.m. (local time) at participating Circle K operated fuel locations in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island, while supplies last. At Prince Edward Island Circle K locations, customers must pay for their fuel in-store to receive the discount. In Nova Scotia, the maximum allowable discount will be limited to 100 litres per vehicle. In the event that Circle K modifies the start time of "Fuel Day", the 10 cents per litre price drop will be based on the last listed price per litre as posted by Circle K at the start of the "Fuel Day". Posted price on pump reflects discounted price during that time. For each fuel purchase made during the specified 3-hour timeframe, the equivalent of one meal will be donated to Food Banks Canada, up to a maximum of 200,000 meals ($100,000.00 value) across Canada (Food Banks Canada meal metric $1=2 meals). For more information, visit CircleK.com.

SOURCE Couche-Tard

Media Contact: [email protected]