Circle K Crowns Rock, Paper, Prizes the Official Game of Summer 2025

Your favourite childhood game, just got an upgrade with three chances to win $25K cash, Sunwing travel and over two million instant prizes

LAVAL, QC, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready to play and win big! Circle K is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of Rock, Paper, Prizes, back for its seventh year! From now, until September 15, 2025, Canadians nationwide, can relive their favourite childhood game, but with a rewarding twist: the chance to win over two million in instant and grand prizes.

Circle K's Rock, Paper, Prizes (CNW Group/Couche-Tard)

How to Play & Redeem: Playing is simple and convenient. Canadians can play cross-country via RockPaperPrizes.com. The game is based on the classic Rock, Paper, Scissors: pick your move, win two out of three, and secure the opportunity for a prize. All instant winnings can be conveniently redeemed at any Circle K location across Canada. Grand prize winners will be contacted by an agent. Customers can find their closest participating store by visiting https://www.circlek.com/list-canada-stores.

Millions Up for Grabs! Forget playing for bragging rights; now you can play for incredible rewards, and that same rush of excitement you remember from childhood. This year's Rock, Paper, Prizes event features:

Grand Prizes: Three opportunities to win $25,000 cash , amazing travel experiences with Sunwing, $10,000 in free fuel, and more!

Three opportunities to win , with Sunwing, in free fuel, and more! Instant Wins: Over two million instant prizes, including free fan favourites like Red Bull , Froster's, Polar Pops, Takis Chips, candy, fuel discounts and more.

"We're excited to announce the return of Rock, Paper, Prizes, brought back by popular demand as one of our most beloved promotions. It's a fun, nostalgic way for us to connect with our customers year after year and offer incredible value," said Alissa Woo, Marketing Director, Canada, Circle K. "At Circle K, we always put our community first, and we hope this game brings a smile to everyone's face, whether they win a prize or simply enjoy their favourite everyday treats like Froster's, Polar Pops, and candy."

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,000 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network. For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com

Rock, Paper, Prizes Promotion Rules and Regulations

* The number of instant prize winners will vary with the number of participants per day. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The contest "Rock Paper Prizes" is open to legal residents of Canada (excluding NU and YT), who are over the age of 16 (with parent/guardian consent where the participant is under the legal age of majority in his/her province/territory of residence) from July 22, 2025 at 12:00:01 a.m. ET to September 15, 2025 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. To enter or for full contest rules, visit https://www.rockpaperprizes.com. Limit: 3 game plays or 1 instant win per day (whichever occurs first) per mobile phone number and per person. Receive 1 grand prize entry per game play. Bonus entries available. Instant Prizes available: 2,000,000 x beverage and food products, ARV $0.75 - $19.99 each, subject to availability. Additional prizes, including bonus prizes and grand prizes, will be available. Odds of winning an instant and/or grand prize depend on the timing of the play. Odds of winning additional prizes depend on the number of eligible entries received. Odds of winning also depend on the number of prizes allocated to your region, as set out in the contest rules. The number of prizes available will decrease as they are revealed and claimed. Mathematical skill-testing question required. Conditions and restrictions apply. Prizes may not be exactly as shown in the contest materials.

All trademarks and brand names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Offers herein are subject to availability at participating locations, and while supplies last. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

SOURCE Couche-Tard

Media Contact: [email protected]