TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Get ready to don your capes and unleash your superpowers! DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains have arrived at Circle K. Every time a customer spends $10 on qualifying merchandise or fills up 30L of fuel now through December 11, 2023, they will receive one of the 24 limited-edition, exclusive "HeroBadge" stickers or patches.*

Circle K Joins Forces with DC to Debut Limited Edition HeroBadge Collectibles (CNW Group/Circle K)

These stickers, or patches, are washable and collectible. "From Superman's cape to The Joker's mischievous grin, HeroBadges perfectly capture the essence of beloved DC characters, and we're thrilled to give Circle K customers a way to collect and show off their favorites on their water bottles, laptops, phones and more," said Melissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing. "This collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Circle K allows people of all ages to express their fandom and spread the excitement with friends and family."

The fun doesn't stop there. By scanning HeroBadges on https://dc.games.circlek.com/, customers can enter for a chance to win a trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in California or one of the weekly DC Super Hero swag prizes, including items like skateboard decks, exclusive throw blankets, framed all arts, thermal water bottles and more. Users can engage in themed Match & Win games for a chance at in-store instant prizes such as sweat treats and drinks! Additionally, licensed DC plush toys of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn are available for purchase in select stores.

To kick off your HeroBadge collection, locate and pay a visit to your nearest Circle K by visiting CircleK.com.

*While supplies last in store. In-store spend excludes age-restricted items. One free HeroBadge per $10 or 30L fill up in single transaction. No purchase necessary for sweepstakes. Offer expire Dec 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (local time). Visit https://dc.games.circlek.com/ for full contest rules and for additional details.

About Circle K and Parent Company Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com .

SOURCE Circle K

For further information: Media Contact: GCI Canada for Circle K, [email protected]