This year, the contest will be offered at participating Circle K locations across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting September 17th, Circle K/Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience store and mobility, is turning up the flavour this fall with a chance to win free Frosters for a year. Many lucky Canadians will win a daily fix of the ultimate icy cold and fabulously flavoured refreshment.

"Following the great success of this contest last year, we are thrilled to bring back 'Win Froster for a Year,' and this time, extend the offer in Circle K stores across all of Canada," said Melissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Circle K. "We know the change of weather doesn't stop Froster lovers! And this year, there are even more chances to win a Froster for a year!"

Entering the contest is simple. After purchasing a Froster at participating Circle K locations across Canada, customers can enter their phone number at check-out once per day for the duration of the contest. For residents of Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic provinces, the contest ends on October 14th, with winners being notified on October 18, 2024. For residents of other provinces, the contest ends on November 11th, and winners will be notified on November 15, 2024. Customers who win the Froster for a Year contest will receive a personalized Free Froster for a Year gift card containing 365 free Frosters that can be redeemed over the course of one year.

For more details about the contest and to find the closest participating location see our Store Locator on www.circlek.com. Please note, the contest is open to legal residents 13+ (with parent/guardian consent) and prizing includes 365 free Frosters®. Conditions and restrictions apply.

