LAVAL, QC, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Circle K, a global leader in convenience and mobility, is making it easier and more affordable for customers to enjoy satisfying meals on the go with the launch of its new Meal Deals across Canada this week. Recognizing the increasing demand for value and convenience, Circle K has crafted a menu of mix-and-match meal combinations, all priced affordably between $5 and $7.

"Adding value for our Canadian customers is at the heart of everything we do at Circle K," Trey Powell, Sr. Vice President of Global Merchandising at Circle K. "Our new Meal Deals deliver exceptional value, bundling popular items to create a satisfying and affordable meal option."

For a quick and tasty breakfast, fuel up with a savory English muffin sandwich (choose from sausage, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese), a crispy hash brown, and your choice of a medium coffee, a fountain beverage in a 20oz Polar Pop® cup or an energizing Red Bull® (250ml) – all for just $5.

Lunch just got easier, too. Grab a classic hot dog paired with crunchy Circle K chips and a refreshing choice of fountain beverages in a 20oz Polar Pop® cup for only $5. Swap a fountain drink for any 591ml Pepsi® product for just a dollar more.

Craving something more? For $7, choose a juicy cheeseburger with Circle K chips and a 591ml Pepsi® product. Or grab two slices of hot pizza or a personal pizza, also paired with a 591ml Pepsi® product.

"Whether it's a quick bite before a morning meeting or a satisfying lunch during a busy workday, Circle K's Meal Deals offer something for everyone," added Powell. "We're excited to offer Canadians a flexible and affordable way to enjoy their favourite foods on the go."

Find your nearest participating Circle K and start saving on delicious meals today! Visit www.circlek.com/store-locator to find a location near you.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Polar Pop® is a registered trademark of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. All rights reserved. ©2025 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

All trademarks and brand names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Offers herein are subject to availability at participating locations, and while supplies last. Prices may vary by location. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

