CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Circle K offers Canadians a head start on summer with the return of its Froster for a Year contest. Starting from April 29th and running through to June 23rd, Canadians can visit any participating Circle K location and purchase a Froster to enter for their chance to win one of many prizes to fuel their summer.

"We're so excited to announce that Froster for a Year is back by popular demand with prizes that are even bigger and better than ever before," says Stephane Trudel, Senior Vice President of Operations at Circle K. "Nothing says summer like a Froster, and now every sip comes with a chance to win big."

The entry mechanism is simple: visit any participating Circle K to purchase a Froster and enter a valid Canadian phone number into the screen at checkout between April 29th to June 23rd. While in store, customers can also try the latest summer Froster flavour, MTN Dew®.

This year, Circle K is turning up the heat with more prizes than ever before. Alongside 60 coveted 'Froster for a Year' gift cards, lucky participants could also fuel their summer adventures with one of 15 Circle K fuel gift cards worth $1,000, or enjoy a getaway on the house with one of 12 hotel gift cards valued at $2,500. Winners will be notified by text message during two draw periods: May 29th and June 26th (standard SMS rates may apply).

For full contest details and to find a participating location, visit our Store Locator at www.circlek.com. The contest is open to legal residents of Canada aged 14 and older (with parental consent where applicable). Standard conditions and SMS fees may apply.

