Cirba Solutions to Host Public Battery Recycling Collection Events to Celebrate World Environment Day (June 5)

Recycling events will take place at Cirba Solutions' operational facilities in Arizona and Michigan

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- In honor of World Environment Day (June 5), the leading experts in the battery recycling materials and management industry, Cirba Solutions, is working to enhance education on the importance of battery recycling and making battery recycling more accessible to the greater public. To do this, Cirba Solutions will be hosting battery recycling collection events at its Mesa, Ariz. and Wixom, Mich. facilities that are free for the public to participate in by dropping off their end-of-life batteries for recycling.

Mesa, Ariz. Collection Event:

The public is welcome to drop off batteries in Mesa on Thursday, June 5 from 9:00am to 1:00pm local time. The facility is located at 618 E Auto Center Dr. STE 111, Mesa, Ariz. 85204.

Wixom, Mich. Collection Event:

The public is welcome to drop off batteries in Wixom on Thursday, June 5 from 9:00am to 1:00pm local time. The facility is located at 4930 Holtz Dr. Wixom, Mich., 48393.

Cirba Solutions recycles all battery chemistries and formats across its operational sites throughout North America, and on the day of the collection events, will be accepting these materials for recycling:

Alkaline

Zinc Carbon

Nickel Cadmium (NiCd)

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Lithium-ion

Mercury containing devices Lithium Primary

Mercury batteries

Silver Oxide

Lead Acid (non-spillable)

Small electronics (cellphones, tablets,

activity trackers, power tools, etc.)

Cirba Solutions will also accept damaged, defective and recalled batteries for safe and proper recycling.

At this time, Cirba Solutions will not be accepting e-cigarettes/vape pens and large electronics (TVs, lawncare equipment, vacuums, e-mobility, electric vehicle battery packs, appliances, etc.).

Prior to dropping off batteries for safe handling and recycling, consumers and businesses are asked to tape the terminals of the batteries. In total, there is a 200 lb. maximum limit, per vehicle, of batteries that can be dropped off for recycling.

"Batteries are everywhere, and there are knowledge gaps regarding how and where to recycle end-of-life batteries. For example, in a recent survey we conducted, nearly 50% of respondents are aware that lithium batteries should not be disposed of in regular trash bins, but they do so anyway because they are unsure of where to dispose of them," said Karen Gay, Cirba Solutions' Community Engagements Manager. "To keep batteries out of landfills, enhance safety in the recycling stream and increase our domestic critical minerals supply chains, we must do a better job educating consumers on how and where to recycle batteries. Hosting public collection events is just one avenue to bridge the education and access gaps."

Through the recycling of batteries, Cirba Solutions is committed to extracting the critical minerals found within the batteries to process and refine them to be put back into the supply chain. The creation of a closed-loop supply chain will enhance our nation's domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign sources for these critical materials.

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is a premier battery recycling materials and management company extracting critical materials from scrap and used batteries and then supplying those battery-grade metals back into the supply chain. As the only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities, Cirba Solutions is leading the creation of a circular battery supply chain.

