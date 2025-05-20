Cirba Solutions Announces New Operations Executive

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cirba Solutions, the premier battery recycling materials and management company, announces the appointment of Adam Turner as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, effectively immediately. With nearly 30 years of diverse operational experience in manufacturing, processing, logistics and warehousing, Turner brings proven success of managing large-scale teams across multiple sites, for globally recognized organizations, to Cirba Solutions. Adam has been with Cirba Solutions since 2023.

Prior to joining Cirba Solutions, Turner held several leadership positions within General Motors (GM), all with increasing responsibility over his impressive 25-year tenure. His most recent role before joining Cirba Solutions was leading GM's Customer Care and Aftersales' flagship facility, managing over 1,400 employees and nearly $200 million in inventory, all while consistently increasing production year-over-year. In total, he was responsible for five different facilities over 10 years and has extensive expertise in operations and supply chains.

"Cirba Solutions is on a growth trajectory, and I look forward to being a part of the company's leadership team that builds on this organization's success to further position ourselves as leaders in the battery recycling and critical mineral refinement industries," said Turner. "Cirba Solutions has the most experienced battery recycling team, hard-working individuals and a group I am proud to work alongside as we expand our operations and support the growing market demand."

As Cirba Solutions' Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, Turner will join the Executive Leadership Team and take on full leadership of the Operations function, including:

Optimizing and strengthening operational performance and growth.

Supporting Cirba Solutions' manufacturing expansions.

Enhancing the company's commercial-scale operations of processing end-of-life batteries to strengthen the domestic critical minerals supply chain.

"The battery recycling and critical mineral refinement industries are at a pivotal point, and Adam's expansive background, combined with his experience at the company and the way he leads with integrity and innovation, will be instrumental in driving this company forward," said David Klanecky, President and CEO of Cirba Solutions. "Adam's strategic ability to challenge the status quo, enable continuous improvement to drive results and his industry expertise is exactly what we need in this role."

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is a premier battery recycling materials and management company extracting critical materials from scrap and used batteries and then supplying those battery-grade metals back into the supply chain. As the only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities, Cirba Solutions is leading the creation of a circular battery supply chain.

