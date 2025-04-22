Cirba Solutions Celebrates the Power of Battery Recycling on Earth Day

Battery recycling is key to creating a more sustainable environment and a more reliable clean energy future

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- This Earth Day (April 22), Cirba Solutions , the premier battery recycling materials and management company, invites consumers to participate in the global sustainability movement by recycling end-of-life batteries. This year's Earth Day theme, 'Our Power, Our Planet,' presented by EarthDay.org, highlights the future of clean energy. It serves as a timely reminder of the vital role batteries play in everyday lives and the importance of recycling them to leave a positive impact on the environment.

Cell phones, flashlights, energy storage systems, data centers, laptops and even electric vehicles are powered by lithium batteries. According to the Consumers Lithium Landscape Report , released in 2024, 41 percent of Americans are not aware of the safety and environmental issues when it comes to disposing of lithium batteries, including the risk of fires at recycling and recovery sites. Even among those who are aware, 45 percent throw lithium batteries in the regular trash , solidifying the need for greater awareness and access to recycling options.

To build greater awareness, Cirba Solutions supports and participates in a variety of collection and education activities across the nation, including:

Circular Indiana : To highlight the need for battery circularity, Circular Indiana's Earth Day webinar explores the growing sector of battery recycling and how communities, environmental service teams and others can engage in battery recycling.

To highlight the need for battery circularity, Circular Indiana's Earth Day webinar explores the growing sector of battery recycling and how communities, environmental service teams and others can engage in battery recycling. Detroit Zoo E-Recycling Event: For the second year in a row, Cirba Solutions partnered with the Detroit Zoo to help the community divert waste from local landfills by collecting any and all types of batteries.

For the second year in a row, Cirba Solutions partnered with the Detroit Zoo to help the community divert waste from local landfills by collecting any and all types of batteries. Michigan Science Center: Hundreds of students participated in hands-on discovery and learning through interactive exhibits, science shows and various STEM topics. They learned about the natural world and the built environment, including the important role that batteries play in it.

Hundreds of students participated in hands-on discovery and learning through interactive exhibits, science shows and various STEM topics. They learned about the natural world and the built environment, including the important role that batteries play in it. STEM Initiatives: To further advance students' interest and engagement in STEM topics, while also developing critical life skills and problem-solving abilities, Cirba Solutions was a proud sponsor of the 2025 South Carolina VEX Robotics State IQ Competition, the Ohio VEX Robotics State Championship and the Ohio Kalahari Classic.

To further advance students' interest and engagement in STEM topics, while also developing critical life skills and problem-solving abilities, Cirba Solutions was a proud sponsor of the 2025 South Carolina VEX Robotics State IQ Competition, the Ohio VEX Robotics State Championship and the Ohio Kalahari Classic. Keep America Beautiful 2025 Annual Conference: This educational platform and forum provides educational sessions, training workshops and networking opportunities for recycling enhancement, litter eradication and community beautification initiatives nationwide.

This educational platform and forum provides educational sessions, training workshops and networking opportunities for recycling enhancement, litter eradication and community beautification initiatives nationwide. Community Events: Blythewood 6 th Annual Community Event ( South Carolina ): Cirba Solutions had the opportunity to educate community members on the importance of battery recycling and hosted a collection for attendees to drop off their used batteries for proper disposal. 2025 Lancaster-Fairfield Safety Fair ( Ohio ): Cirba Solutions educated community members and students on the importance of battery recycling.



"Earth Day is a good reminder that even the smallest action, like recycling your used batteries, can positively impact the environment, starting at the community level and working our way up to a global scale," said Karen Gay, Community Engagement Manager at Cirba Solutions. "We are committed to educating consumers about the environmental importance of recycling batteries and how it directly relates to the advancements being made in the clean energy transition."

This Earth Day, and every day, Cirba Solutions urges consumers to take action by properly recycling their end-of-life batteries and positively contributing to the environment and enhancements related to clean energy. Cirba Solutions makes it easy with its WeRecycle Kits , which can be used by households, communities and businesses. Additionally, consumers can conveniently recycle their batteries by accessing a drop-off location through Cirba Solutions' partnership with Batteries Plus, which has more than 700 stores nationwide .

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is a premier battery recycling materials and management company extracting critical materials from scrap and end-of-life batteries, and then supplying those battery-grade metals back into the supply chain. As the only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities, Cirba Solutions is leading the creation of a circular battery supply chain. www.cirbasolutions.com

Follow Cirba Solutions on LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Cirba Solutions

Kristen Bujold, Manager, Communications, Cirba Solutions, [email protected]