Cirba Solutions Announces New Human Resources Executive

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cirba Solutions, the premier battery recycling materials and management company, announces the appointment of Angie Stoskopf as Vice President, People & Talent, effectively immediately.

With more than 20 years of experience and a strong background in all aspects of the function's operations, she has extensive knowledge in developing and executing various human resource strategies to support Cirba Solutions' organizational growth. Angie has been with Cirba Solutions since 2023.

Her extensive background in the private and public sectors includes championing for the multinational company, DS Smith, where she was responsible for the coordination and evaluation of the company's South Carolina Human Resources division. For more than 15 years, she was part of the publicly traded company, CPI Card Group, managing aspects of the organization's Human Resources strategy.

"In this role, I look forward to strengthening our HR leadership and ensuring we maximize the value to our employees through strategic talent programs and offerings," said Stoskopf. "Over the course of my career, I have been committed to striking an equal balance between the needs of the company and the employees and am excited for the trajectory that we are on as an organization and all that we are able to do for our team members."

As Cirba Solutions' Vice President, People & Talent, Stoskopf joins the Executive Leadership Team and is responsible for overseeing varying aspects of the business, including:

Development of the company's talent to enhance Cirba Solutions' organizational capabilities and structure.

Managing and spearheading the successful implementation of impactful HR processes and policies.

"During her time with Cirba Solutions, Angie has played a crucial role in enhancing our People and Culture platforms, tackling complex challenges and driving employee initiatives forward," said David Klanecky, President and CEO of Cirba Solutions. "Her leadership, commitment to collaborating across departments and her ability to advance the company's focus on People and Culture, has been instrumental to our success thus far. Her forward thinking will continue to positively impact the growth of this company."

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is a premier battery recycling materials and management company extracting critical materials from scrap and used batteries and then supplying those battery-grade metals back into the supply chain. As the only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities, Cirba Solutions is leading the creation of a circular battery supply chain.

