CIMA+ UNVEILS ITS NEW BRAND IMAGE

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada, is proud to unveil its new brand image, which adopts an organic aesthetic reflecting its commitment to sustainable development. After a thorough self-assessment, CIMA+ collaborated with the creative communication agency Archipel to refine its visual identity to better represent the values of the company and its employees.

"CIMA+ enjoys an enviable reputation in the industry, particularly in Quebec. As the firm focuses on growth across Canada, it was important for us to adopt a brand image that would allow us to reach the new markets we are targeting," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

"A strong brand is a strategic necessity that helps us stand out and position ourselves in an ever-evolving industry: our revamped brand image better represents who we are today and will position us favourably in our growth projects across Canada," added Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+.

CIMA+'s new brand image is based on its values, mission, and purpose, particularly its commitment to excellence, collaboration, and its dedication to contributing to building a sustainable future.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 35 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,200 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

