CALGARY, AB, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, and Keywest Projects Ltd., a Calgary-based engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) firm known for its innovation in energy project execution, are announcing a strategic partnership. This new alliance will accelerate sustainable energy solutions across Western Canada and beyond.

It brings together two highly respected, employee-owned firms with complementary strengths. By combining technical expertise, resources and innovation, the partnership is poised to make a significant impact on both shared and independent clients, with the energy industry standing to benefit most. This partnership will enable end-to-end project delivery through the combined expertise of both firms.

CIMA+ offers extensive engineering capabilities across energy and resources, infrastructure, buildings, transportation, digital systems and environmental services, while Keywest Projects has delivered over 2,500 energy-sector projects, with specialized expertise in brownfield and greenfield execution, natural gas processing, carbon capture, hydrogen, biofuels, waste heat recovery and control systems.

"Our partnership is a direct response to the evolving needs of the energy sector, especially in Western Canada where innovation and efficiency are critical," said Daniel J. Matthews, Regional Executive Vice President at CIMA+. "By joining our forces and expertise with Keywest in major projects, we are equipped to support our clients from concept through commissioning—combining technical depth with execution excellence."

"This is more than a business alignment, it's a strategic move to lead innovation in one of Canada's most vital industries. Clients will benefit from expanded capabilities, faster delivery and deeper insight—whether they're based in Alberta, British Columbia or anywhere across Canada." added Stewart Nichols, Chief Technology Officer at Keywest Projects.

Delivering excellence through collaboration

This partnership enables expanded service delivery in high-demand areas including natural gas infrastructure, carbon capture, hydrogen, electrification, biofuels and advanced control systems. By combining Keywest Projects' strength in EPCM project delivery with CIMA+'s multidisciplinary engineering expertise, we can offer fully integrated project execution.

This strategic alliance reflects a shared commitment to shaping the future of energy through collaboration, innovation and a client-first approach. "With a strong cultural alignment rooted in safety, sustainability and integrity, CIMA+ and Keywest Projects are well-positioned to lead Canada's energy mix together, promoting lower carbon intense energy solutions across Canada." concluded Daniel J. Matthews.

This partnership is effective since July 2025.

As the Canadian energy sector continues to evolve, CIMA+ and Keywest Projects are committed to delivering innovative solutions that support a lower-carbon, more resilient future.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

About Keywest Projects Ltd.

Keywest Projects is a Calgary-based, employee-owned engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) company serving Canada's energy sector. Since 2009, we have successfully delivered more than 2,500 projects, specializing in both brownfield and greenfield execution for oil and gas, power generation, and infrastructure. Our expertise spans natural gas processing, carbon capture, hydrogen, biofuels, waste heat recovery, electrification, and advanced control systems.

We combine deep technical knowledge with practical field experience to provide fit-for-purpose solutions that drive safety, sustainability, and value. From early concept development through detailed engineering, construction, commissioning, and regulatory compliance, our multidisciplinary team is committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective projects that meet the evolving needs of our clients and Canada's energy future.

For more information, visit keywestprojects.ca.

