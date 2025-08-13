TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, has been selected to lead a landmark research project examining the presence and behaviour of microplastics in drinking water distribution systems. It's the first study of its kind to be conducted in Ontario.

This project, funded by the Water Research Foundation (WRF) and sponsored by the Eugene Water & Electric Board, Union Water and the Southern Nevada Water Authority, is one of the largest externally funded research initiatives ever led by CIMA+. The study will be carried out over the next 18 months.

This major research initiative further solidifies CIMA+'s role at the forefront of innovation in water quality and infrastructure resilience. The firm is partnering with the University of Toronto's Department of Civil and Mineral Engineering, specifically the Drinking Water Research Group.

"This project highlights both the depth of expertise within our water team and our collaborative spirit, as we work alongside multiple sectors and institutions. It's an exciting opportunity to generate practical insights that will help utilities better understand and manage microplastics in drinking water systems," said Michael McKie, principal investigator and Project Manager at CIMA+.

"This initiative is a unique opportunity for Ontario and for CIMA+ to continue demonstrating leadership in the water sector. It reflects the strength of our expertise and our commitment to working with clients and partners to build a more sustainable and resilient future," added Karen Freund, Regional Executive Vice President, Ontario, at CIMA+.

By advancing understanding of microplastic behaviour, sampling protocols and monitoring strategies, the study will help water utilities around the world prepare for anticipated regulatory requirements and reinforce their commitment to delivering safe, high-quality drinking water to the public.

WRF is the leading research organization advancing the science of all water to meet the evolving needs of the water sector. For more information, visit www.waterrf.org

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

