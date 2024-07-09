MONTREAL, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is thrilled to publish its newest environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, reaffirming the firm's position as a leader in sustainable and responsible engineering.

"Our firm's strategic growth plan is based not only on creating financial value, but also on environmental and social value, which explains why in 2023, Green Revenues represented 62% of our total annualized gross revenues," explains Denis Thivierge, President and CEO, CIMA+. "At CIMA+, we aim to build a sustainable world for present and future generations, with our clients, and through our actions. It's our way of doing and being, as the ESG report demonstrates."

Here are some key highlights:

Environmental commitment

CIMA+ is advancing steadily toward its goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040, driven by initiatives such as the Centre of Excellence for Sustainability (CES), annual GHG emissions inventories, ESG strategies, and robust financial planning earmarked for decarbonization efforts. CIMA+ emitted 4,460 tonnes of CO2eq through its activities, compared to 6,160 tCO2eq in 2019.

Society at the forefront of our actions

In the fiscal year 2023, CIMA+'s philanthropy contributions increased by 50% compared to 2022. This includes $155,000 generously donated by our employees, extending support to communities and organizations across Canada.

Through its scholarship program, CIMA+ provides financial support to members of equity-seeking groups, aiming to level the playing field and ensure access to engineering careers for individuals from all socioeconomic backgrounds. In 2023, nearly $20,000 was allocated to scholarships for students from diverse backgrounds, including women and Indigenous people.

was allocated to scholarships for students from diverse backgrounds, including women, and nearly was allocated towards scholarships for students from diverse backgrounds, including women and Indigenous people. CIMA+ has been recognized for its commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) with the prestigious Parity Certification from Women in Governance. As Canada's first consulting engineering firm to achieve this honour, this certification highlights CIMA+'s dedication to gender equality and advancing women into leadership positions.

Responsible governance

CIMA+'s commitment to environmental stewardship involves scrutinizing every facet of its operations for its ecological footprint, including the lifecycle management of IT assets. CIMA+'s approach to desktop lifecycle management embodies sustainability principles, including extended usability and responsible maintenance, environmentally friendly recycling, and cloud-based solutions.

The CIMA+ board of directors formally established the Ethics and ESG Committee. This committee's mandate extends beyond mere compliance; it actively monitors the implementation and evolution of the three ESG components—Environment, Social and Governance, including EDI and Sustainable Development.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 35 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,200 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

